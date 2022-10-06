HBO just dropped the full trailer for The White Lotus Season 2, and it’s full of all the rich debauchery and intrigue that fans of the originally limited series have come to expect. Along with the return of Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, Season 2 features a fully stacked cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham as they take part in a decadent vacation in Sicily packed with sexual intrigue. (Read: Rich people having rich people affairs because they’re bored with being rich.)

As for what to expect in the new season, creator Mike White is keeping the plot closely under wraps, but he has sprinkled out a few details. Via Vulture:

In season two, White has pulled back from writing about the power dynamics between guests and employees; here in Sicily, he was drawn to the myths of masculinity and femininity and to one of his recurring fascinations: the particularities of jealousy, especially of the sexual kind. White loves the types of feelings that involve wishing you were someone else or somewhere else. He chooses to describe this season as “a bedroom farce with teeth.”

Judging by the trailer, Season 2 is definitely loaded with jealous lovers and jilted spouses. In fact, Plaza recently revealed that shooting the series was “really intense” thanks to White knowing her on a “way more intimate level than most people know me.”

“I relate to this character more than any character I’ve ever played,” Plaza told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really, really close to home. It felt very naked. It was pretty devastating and hard.”

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres October 30 on HBO Max.