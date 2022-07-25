Apple TV’s workplace comedy Mythic Quest has had quite a turbulent run. The first season debuted in February 2020 to rave reviews, and then the pandemic hit, which caused the second season to be delayed before causing the worst COVID outbreak of any show in Los Angeles while filming season two in 2021. But, the third season of the much-loved streaming series seems to signify things slowly coming back to normal. Well, as normal as a show about a massive RPG can be.

The trailer for season three picks up right where the show left off after Ian and Poppy left Mythic Quest HQ. As expected, the new season hits all the trending tech topics of the last year and a half: the Metaverse, VR headset, and of course NFTs, or as Sue exclaims, “No F*cking Thanks.” The show stars Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashley Burch, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, and Jessie Ennis.

The crew presented the trailer this weekend at Comic-Con, and co-creator Megan Ganz confirmed there would be a flashback episode that dives into Poppy and Ian’s relationship. “It’s a bit of an origin story about Poppy and Ian,” said Ganz. “Do comic book people like origin stories?” They do!

Mythic Quest was renewed for a fourth season, which is expected to air sometime in 2023. Season three will debut this fall on Apple TV. Check out the trailer above.