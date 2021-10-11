The cartels are poppin’ in Narcos: Mexico Season 3, and Netflix’s trailer promises a fiery flourish to the franchise. This shall be the final season of the spinoff to the Pablo Escobar-centered beginnings of Narcos, and the installments have continued to their high on their own supply (in a good way). However, the most recent season finale saw the freshly incarcerated Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) quietly and ominously warning Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin of the circus that the fledgling DEA had inadvertently unleashed. Yep, the U.S. had taken down the Guadalajara Cartel, but several plazas swiftly sprang up like hydra heads, going full-cartel in the aftermath. As Félix put it to Walt, “You’re going to miss me,” and that was no joke.

We get a good look at all the jousting cartels in this trailer (El Chapo’s all up in the Sinaloa business, and the Tijuana, Juarez, the Gulf are all going) with Scoot’s mustache positioning itself amid gunfire (including from a bazooka) and explosions, set to the tune of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” And like the recent teaser, this trailer sports a magnificent tagline: “THE FINAL BLOW.”

No subtlety there. Here’s the season synopsis:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

Yeah, all of those drug lords who previously agreed to co-exist and “prosper” in the Season 2 finale were full of it. Also of importance: a new baddie will be portrayed by Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), and remember this (from a Season 1 finale moment): “Rock and roll never forgets.”

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 streams on November 5.