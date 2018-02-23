A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Will Lead Michael Schur’s New Show

FOX

If you work with Michael Schur once, there’s a good chance you’re going to work with him again. He’s like the comedy nerd version of Adam Sandler.

Kristen Bell was on Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. Andy Samberg was on Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Maya Rudolph was on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place. Natalie Morales has made only one appearance in the Schur-verse, as Tom’s fiancée Lucy on Parks and Recreation (she also did great work on The Grinder and the short-lived but beloved The Middleman), but she made enough of an impression to get her own show.

Morales will star in NBC’s comedy pilot Abby, which is set in an unlicensed bar in San Diego, according to Deadline. Abby, a “no nonsense” former staff sergeant in the Army, “has found her calling, hosting friends and newcomers in her open-air backyard bar where locals find camaraderie and a kind of sanctuary. It’s her livelihood, her lifeblood, and she’s unnerved when her new landlord shows up citing all kinds of reasons why the whole venture is illegal.”

Hm, a Michael Schur show set in a bar, on NBC no less? I wonder who he could get to play the bartender…

