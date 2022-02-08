Just 24 hours after comedian Leslie Jones said she would stop posting her popular (and hilarious) Olympics commentary, NBC has stepped in to clear the air.

“We have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” Hughes told The Associated Press. “She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her.”

Jones tweeted earlier this week that her popular Olympics live-tweeting had been routinely taken down and reported on the site. NBC sites a “3rd party error” for the mistake, as they crack down on copyrighted videos over social media. Fans of the Saturday Night Live alum tweeted out their frustration wit the network for not letting her continue her popular Tweet series, which she has been doing since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Jones has been an outspoken fan of the games and was even invited to the 2016 and 2018 games as an official correspondent. “I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA”

From now on, it looks like Jones will be free to continue with her outspoken commentary, hilariously filming herself discussing the competitions outfits, rules and sometimes absurdity of the games. On of her videos recently went viral again when she watched the athletes compete in luge, commenting “What sweet madness is this?”