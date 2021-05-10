Things just went from bad to worse for the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations as NBC has officially announced that it will not air the Golden Globes awards show in 2022 until the embattled association enacts its promised reforms. Following accusations of racism and a significant diversity problem (along with questionable financial practices) the HFPA has been under intense scrutiny thanks to an expose from the LA Times that triggered the outing of former HFPA president Phil Berk, who was previously accused of sexually assaulting actor Brendan Fraser.

While the association has offered up a list of reforms it plans to enact, NBC is giving the Golden Globes a year off to see if the HFPA can get its act together. If if it does, the awards show will return in 2023. Via Variety:

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

NBC’s announcement arrives on the heels of several public moves to pressure the HFPA to clean its house. WarnerMedia, Amazon, and Netflix have all announced boycotts of the Golden Globes, specifically over concerns that the HFPA’s list of reforms does not go far enough. Celebrities are also getting in the act. Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have signed statements encouraging the HFPA to honor its motto of “Unity Without Discrimination of Religion or Race,” while Tom Cruise has made perhaps the biggest move by returning all three of his Golden Globe trophies in protest on Monday.

(Via Variety)