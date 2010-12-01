Needs More Explosions

Here’s the extended cut of the new Victoria’s Secret holiday commercial that premiered during last night’s VS Fashion Show on CBS, directed by none other than Michael Bay. This year’s effort is pretty understated given that the 2009 version had explosions and helicopters.
There’s not a whole lot to say about this, since it’s just attractive women wearing sexy underwear set to music, and you’re not even reading this, are you? You’re just watching the video. It really doesn’t matter what I write. I might as well just fill in some lorem ipsum words. Purple computer shoestring exuberant genesis couch vagina monologue. I’m gonna go have a sandwich now.
mmm….couch vagina sandwich
My only complaint, not one pair of thigh high stockings on any of the models. Other than that there was an explosion…..in my pants!
Mmmmmm…what kind of sandwich, Uff? I’m guessing roast beef, maybe turkey.
@EP, c’mon. You think Uff can afford fancy sandwich meats like tha?. I’m guessing he had a whiskey sandwich to go with his whiskey soup.
Victoria’s Secret lingerie model on a horse <<<<<<<< shirtless Bruce Greenwood on a horse
The Milwaukee Art Museum never looked so good.
I’m sorry Uff, were you saying something? I was kind of distracted.
I tweeted this, but I actually got my hands on Michael Bay’s original treatment for the commercial. As you’ll see, they did deviate slightly from his vision:
[twitpic.com]
Naturally I had to click on the 2009 link to compare the two and at least Bay is playing with his persona in the 2009 ad whereas this is just by the numbers. The numbers look good though. I was also going to make the same point I made in 2009 for some reason.
[www.agentprovocateur.com]
Oh, that’s why.
Are you sure that wasn’t crouch vagina sandwitch?
“you’re not even reading this, are you?”
Not true. I glanced down while the titles displayed.