Needs More Explosions

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the extended cut of the new Victoria’s Secret holiday commercial that premiered during last night’s VS Fashion Show on CBS, directed by none other than Michael Bay. This year’s effort is pretty understated given that the 2009 version had explosions and helicopters.

There’s not a whole lot to say about this, since it’s just attractive women wearing sexy underwear set to music, and you’re not even reading this, are you? You’re just watching the video. It really doesn’t matter what I write. I might as well just fill in some lorem ipsum words. Purple computer shoestring exuberant genesis couch vagina monologue. I’m gonna go have a sandwich now.