Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix In April 2020

Good news guys. Netflix has found the cure for self-quarantine-induced boredom: a ton of new streaming options. From original action flicks starring Chris Hemsworth to the return of epic medieval dramas, some worthy comedy options, the entire Community series, and classic blockbusters, there’s something for everyone who’s struggling to practice social-distancing during the Coronavirus. (Unfortunately, there’s still no cure for how to survive a month’s confinement with your weird, toilet-paper hogging roommate.) Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this April.

Extraction (Netflix film streaming 4/24) Chris Hemsworth gets back in the action with this Russo brothers-produced crime flick about a black market mercenary who accepts a deadly mission that throws him into the chaotic underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, an antihero type who doesn’t mind doing bad sh*t for good money. He sells his skills to an imprisoned international crime lord who asks Rake to rescue his kidnapped son, but the grab-and-go job quickly spirals into a life-threatening race against the clock for Rake and the young boy. The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 4/26) The show’s fourth season (finally) premiere this month and things aren’t looking good for Alfred’s dream of a united England. With the king dead, his children, Edward and Aethelflaed find themselves at odds over the fate of Mercia while Uhtred, who’s suffered plenty of losses under Alfred’s thumb, devotes his energy to recovering his lost birthright.

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix film streaming 4/3) Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star in this action-packed comedy about the unlikely partnership between a 12-year-old kid and a police officer. Helms plays Coffee, a cop who starts dating Henson’s Vanessa and quickly finds himself on the bad side of Vanessa’s young son, Kareem. The boy’s plan to break the couple up begins with him hiring fugitives to take Coffee out but things get complicated when Kareem stumbles upon a secret criminal network. To fix his mess, and stay alive, Kareem and Coffee have to work together to bring the syndicate down. Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April: Avail. 4/1

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season 4

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die : Season 2

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling Avail. 4/2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll Avail. 4/3

Coffee & Kareem

La Casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam Avail. 4/4

Angel Has Fallen Avail. 4/5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Avail. 4/6

The Big Show Avail. 4/7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 Avail. 4/9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 Avail. 4/10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail Avail. 4/14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain Avail. 4/15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks Avail. 4/16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms Avail. 4/17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle Avail. 4/18

The Green Hornet Avail. 4/20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes Avail. 4/21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz Avail. 4/22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness Avail. 4/23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 Avail. 4/24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill Avail. 4/25

The Artist

Django Unchained Avail. 4/26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 Avail. 4/27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever Avail. 4/29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime Avail. 4/30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game