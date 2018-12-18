Netflix

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina debuted on Netflix in October, and while the streaming service generally keeps viewing numbers close to its sleeve, the series is apparently an enormous success. That is to say, the “Midwinter’s Tale” holiday special has only just recently premiered to bridge the gap for season 2 (see the mischievous teaser here), but Netflix won’t hold back on more good news. Hence Tuesday’s announcement that there’s plenty of the darkly beautiful Riverdale spinoff and witchy coming-of-age tale on the way for years to come.

Here’s the official word from Sabrina’s familiar, Salem the cat, who hasn’t yet spoken (although that door isn’t closed) on the rebooted series. He’s an appropriate Netflix conduit through which to announce the season 2 premiere date of April 5, as well as a confirmation that seasons 3 and 4 (that is, 16 more episodes) shall follow over the next few years.

Paws what you are doing. Salem's got some special news for you. Listen up right meow. pic.twitter.com/xUWwOU21ei — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 18, 2018

Showrunner and Archie Comics CEO Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has chimed in accordingly to express his excitement in a statement to Variety:

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch. And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Anyone would be forgiven for suffering whiplash (and confusion) at the recent flurry of cancellations by Netflix in the Marvel superhero realm, and crowd favorites like American Vandal have also received the boot. However, the audience for the headstrong Kiernan Shipka and friends certainly seems to be solid. Seriously though, is this kitty ever gonna talk? Praise Satan!

(Via Netflix & Variety)