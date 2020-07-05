WARNING: Spoilers for the entirety of Netflix’s Dark will be found below.

Dark, Netflix’s first ever original German series, finally wrapped up a three-season run with a mind-blowing, twisty, confusing, and ultimately satisfying third season. Over the course of those three seasons, Dark quietly found a sizable worldwide audience and a passionate critical following, scoring rave reviews and deserved comparisons to Twin Peaks and Stranger Things. The series has also been marked by confused viewers, attempting to hold the family trees intact in our minds as characters jumped back and forth in time and, eventually, between two different worlds.

After the first season, viewers needed a family tree (see it here) to keep up. By the third season, the family tree itself was as confusing as the series.

Trying to make sense of the quantum entanglement in the third season is a fool’s errand, and at a certain point, one wonders whether creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar could keep it even in their heads any longer. By the third season, the series was playing mostly in a parallel world, one where Jonas was never born, which obviously meant a different composition of people, and yet, major events still continued to unfold as they did in Jonas’ world.

Season three is a complicated maze, referred to often as a knot, which is the best way to explain it. It’s an infinity symbol that gets tangled in numerous knots, so that older versions of characters who died when they were young are still alive, seemingly defying the rules of time travel. That is eventually explained, in episode six, where we learn that the main characters — Jonas and Marta — are trapped in an infinite loop, and even death doesn’t end the loop, because the characters can simply travel the loop in reverse. Moreover, because everyone’s fate is already fixed, Jonas cannot kill himself and remove himself from the loop, even though Marta had already killed him once. Jonas, meanwhile, had successfully killed the Marta in his world, but most of the events in the third season revolved around the Marta from the world in which Jonas never existed.

Got it? It’s very confusing, and each episode in season three seems to end with another revelation that creates yet another time paradox. However, the important takeaway from not just season three, but every episode up until the end is this: No matter what Jonas and Marta did in either world, the apocalypse would arrive and Jonas and Marta would eventually become Adam and Eva. Adam spent the entire series trying to wipe himself from existence in the hopes of finding himself in a paradise of nothingness. Marta and her allies, meanwhile, spent all of their travels trying to stop the apocalypse that destroyed both worlds.

In the end, both sides kept repeating themselves, and no matter how many times they traveled the loop, it would always end the same way. Every decision they made would lead them to the same place: The apocalypse would wipe out both worlds, but neither Adam nor Eva would die. From what we gather, this same pattern continues to repeat itself hundreds of times until Claudia finally figures it out: Jonas/Adam and Marta/Eva are trapped in a triquetra knot that originated outside of both of their worlds. WHAT?