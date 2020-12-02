Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated Juno star and most powerful sibling on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, came out as transgender and non-binary to an outpouring of love on Tuesday. The chorus included Elliot’s wife, Emma Portner, who was “so proud” of the announcement, and such sentiments echoed across social media. Both The Umbrella Academy and Netflix Twitter accounts joined the party with the latter confirming that Elliot will definitely return to play Vanya Hargreeves in Season 3 of the wildly popular apocalyptic-superhero series.

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

In addition, Netflix relayed to Variety that they’re in the process of updating credits for Page’s past projects. The update has already been made for landing page-credits for The Umbrella Academy, along with the credits for other Page-starring films on the service, including, Tallulah, Tales of the City, and Something In The Water.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Page stated, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”