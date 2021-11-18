Time to fix that beret and touch up your red lipstick — new Emily in Paris is just around the corner and we now have our first trailer for it. Earlier today, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the romantic comedy series second season, and somehow, it looks even more chaotic (and endearing) than the first one.

Based on the trailer, Emily in Paris season two seems to pick up immediately where the show’s first season left off: in Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) bed. Following “the most incredible night of sex” Emily (Lily Collins) has ever had, however, the twenty-something-year-old finds herself consumed by guilt for sleeping with the boyfriend of her very first French friend, Camille (Camille Razat). Emily then proceeds to throw herself into her career, expensive parties, and plenty of couture fits as she grapples with the weight of her decision as well as the feeling that ever since she moved to Paris, her life has been perhaps a bit too chaotic for her liking. Luckily for Emily, she has a lot of friends, co-workers, and mentors to help her embrace the Parisian lifestyle and reinvent herself.

In addition to lead star Collins, Bravo, and Razat, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery will all be returning for the series’ second season. Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) is also set to make his Emily in Paris debut as Alfie, “a 30-year-old, London-born, sarcastic charmer who refuses to immerse himself in French culture and instead prefers a pint at an English-speaking pub,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star is of course back for the Emmy-nominated show’s second season, alongside renowned Emily in Paris costume designer Pat Fields. The series is slated to hit Netflix on December 22.