Is ‘Scavengers Reign’ Getting A Season 2?

Scavengers Reign might have just landed on Netflix this week, but it’s already had a tumultuous life in the streaming universe.

The animated sci-fi series originally premiered on Max in fall 2023. But earlier this year, the streamer canceled the series, an unfortunately common occurrence. Netflix promptly snatched up the first season, which is less common, but does occur. Anything goes nowadays!

According to Variety, Netflix is considering renewing the series if it picks up steam, so it’s all up in the air (or space) for now. “We are beyond thrilled that Scavengers Reign will be joining the incredible animation lineup on Netflix,” production company Green Street Pictures said in a statement. “We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has watched the show already and to Netflix for giving it an opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience.”

Should a wider audience be reached, it’s possible that the series will get another shot.

The series follows a space crew who find themselves lost on an unfamiliar planet and must do what they can do survive and features the voices of Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, Alia Shawkat, Bob Stephenson, and Ted Travelstead. The show received massive amounts of praise for its themes, animation, and cast. Here is the official synopsis:

In Scavengers Reign, the brainchild of visionary creators Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner, the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship find themselves stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving alien planet – where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued. But as the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference. Featuring lush, visually stunning animation, Scavengers Reign presents a wholly unique view of the consequences of unchecked hubris and humanity’s eternal desire to conquer the unknown.

Check out the trailer below: