Our Flag Means Death is a rare gem of a show that has a coveted Rotten Tomatoes score, so naturally, it’s coming to an end.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the series, created by David Jenkins, will not be renewed for another season. The show ran on Max for two seasons and followed the bizarre adventures (and misadventures) of gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and his lover, Blackbeard. Rhys Darby, Ewen Bremner, and Joel Fry also starred, alongside executive producer Taika Waititi. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Max spokesperson said:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

This is just the latest title to be axed from Max as we head into a new year. On the bright side, Waititi isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The actor/writer/husband to Rita Ora has a handful of projects on deck, including an alleged Star Wars movie. We don’t have enough of those.

Of course, we will never get to see how Jenkins wanted the series to end. Last year, he gave UPROXX a taste of what we could have had:

Without spoiling anything, does season two end in a way that if that was the last bit, that people aren’t going to light things on fire, that people will accept that as an ending? Is it satisfying or do you have to leave it open to try to push? It was very important to me to land season two in a place where if this was it, this particular audience would feel like Ed and Stede had their due and it wasn’t just pain, but it was something that could be construed as a happy ending. And I think there’s a clear way forward for a season three, but I think if this were it, I think this could be a kind and non-upsetting and gratifying way to wrap the show up. With Muppets. With Muppets.

RIP what could have been.