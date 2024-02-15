There was a brief, beautiful moment last year when everyone on X was sharing 30 Rock clips. I can’t think of a better use of social media. Hopefully the “working on my night cheese” renaissance — and a move to a different streaming service — can help another show with Tina Fey’s name attached to it.

The third season of Girls5eva, about a 1990s girl group (played by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell) reuniting in the 2020s, will premiere on Netflix after previous seasons aired on Peacock.

If you like 30 Rock or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you’ll enjoy Girls5Eva, which is produced by Fey and created by former Kimmy Schmidt writer Meredith Scardino. You can watch the season three trailer above.

Here’s the official season synopsis:

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Girls5eva season three premieres on Netflix on March 14th.