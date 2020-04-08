The Office fans can still find all nine seasons of the beloved comedy series on Netflix, but the streaming giant wanted more of the same vibe, and by god, they’ve got it now. Space Force sees The Office creator Greg Daniels re-team with Steve Carell, and this time, he’s managing people who send folks into space. In other words, bye bye, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and hello to new frontiers (apparently focused in Colorado), which will launch on May 29.

Space Force promises not only Carell but some damn fine talent to back him up. That includes John Malkovich (seen below in a still while holding an ominous-looking Post-It-type note), Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. From the synopsis:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

The series will arrive not too long after a real-life “Space Force” (and this is still somehow not a joke) was launched by President Trump as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces, although we’ve yet to see exactly what this branch shall do, especially since a key satellite launch was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. So, we’re probably gonna see what the Netflix series has to offer in a fictional sense before anything literally gets off the ground. Check out some Space Force stills below.