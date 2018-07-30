Netflix Confirms A ‘Stranger Things’ Delay While Introducing Four New Shows

#Stranger Things #LeBron James #Netflix
07.29.18 1 hour ago

Netflix

If you were hoping for another Halloween Stranger Things fix this year, you’re going to be disappointed. Season three of the series has been delayed until Summer 2019 according to Netflix’s Vice President of Original Programming Cindy Holland at the streaming giant’s TCA presentation on Sunday. Holland did say the season would be worth the wait according to SyFy Wire:

“It’s a handcrafted show,” said Holland. “They understand the stakes are high and they want to deliver something bigger and better than last year.”

Netflix also confirmed premiere dates for a few shows and introduced a few others that we haven’t seen yet. Jonah Hill and Emma Stone will reunite for Maniac on September 21, with True Detective talent Cary Fukunaga behind the camera. And taking over for Stranger Things will be Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina premiering on October 26, just in time for all those creepy binge sessions you’ll be trying to have.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#LeBron James#Netflix
TAGSLeBron JamesMANIACNETFLIXOCTAVIA SPENCERSABRINAStranger ThingsTCA 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP