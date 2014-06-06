Netflix Wants You To Know That Verizon Is Screwing You; Verizon Wants Netflix To Shut The F*ck Up

If you’re a Verizon subscriber hoping to binge watch Orange is the New Black this weekend, good luck! It appears as though the lack of net neutrality has once again bit Netflix in the ass, but at least they’re doing exactly what I suggested they do a few months ago when the streaming service slows down: They’re rightfully blaming it on the Internet Service Provider, according to USA Today. The problem in this case is that Verizon is denying (lying) that they’re the problem, and they’re threatening legal action against Netflix if they don’t shut the f**k up.
If you’re a Verizon user experiencing slow-downs, Netflix is now including a message on your buffer screen: “The Verizon network is crowded right now. Adjusting video for smoother playback.” A user took a screenshot of that message on Tuesday and tweeted it out, and Netflix confirmed exactly what it was doing: “We are testing ways to let consumers know how their Netflix experience is being affected by congestion on their broadband provider’s network. At present, we are testing in the U.S. in areas serviced by many broadband providers.”
This is smart, because it shifts the blame and puts pressure on the Internet service provider to increase the speeds or lose their customer (although, as John Oliver pointed out, most customers aren’t given a lot of choices to begin with in what is a virtual monopoly). The problem is, Verizon doesn’t want customers to know that it’s their fault. They’ve sent a cease and desist letter to Netflix demanding that they stop alerting their subscribers to Verizon’s issues, saying it could be a number of other problems out of Verizon’s control, such as the connections between multiple networks, in-home wiring, Wi-Fi and device settings.
Uh huh. Right. It’s Verizon.
What’s weird is that Netflix has already signed a deal with Verizon to ensure better speeds for their customers. However, Verizon apparently hasn’t yet completed work to ensure better speeds, though they do plan to abide by the terms of the contract by the end of the year. Until then, however, Verizon ISP subscribers may continue to suffer slower speeds while they’re catching up on the best TV shows streaming on Netflix, while Netflix has to be wondering if this is a shakedown to squeeze more money out of Netflix in order to ensure the agreement goes into place faster.
This is both righteous and disturbing since none of these problems go away until the Internet monopolies are broken up.
So, never? The Government only has their best interest in mind, or they’re too stupid to realize how many industries have formed into monopolies. The cell phone industry, the cable industry, and the last mile ISP’s all are horrible. Any decent midsized company is either purchased or destroyed. You need to be a giant to walk among these thieves and at that point you’re probably no better. I love what Netflix is doing and I think more streaming services should do the same. I pay $75 a month for internet and these companies are still trying to squeeze money from anywhere they can. How can it not be illegal to leverage your power like this. It’s sickening. At the end of the day this could easily turn into a game of chicken. If these ISP’s throttle the services which make them the most money (by offering faster internet speeds at an increased cost) they’re either going to lose customers or have people down grading their service because it’s not being utilized. Or companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. are going to lose subscriptions because their service isn’t worth it (with the constant buffering or low res video). I think Netflix is smart enough to have already realized this and took the first metaphorical stomp on the gas towards Verizon by saying “hey it’s not our fault, our service works great if you aren’t being throttled”.
Honestly? I would love to see a national internet. Like something supported by donations or a very low fee. The service would be terrible, the download speeds would be insignificant, and it would give everyone fits but…it would free or as cheap as free and it would give monopolies a giant fuck you. I think the time has come to stop seeing this stuff as a plaything and admit it’s an important part of society.
Yes, the ISPs aren’t just in bed with the government, they employ the politicians. There is a reason Tom Wheeler is FCC commissioner, and it has something to do with Comcast being the second biggest lobbyist in the country. And thats just Comcast. Mix in Verizon, AT&T, TWC, Cablevision, etc. They OWN both parties. There is no beating them.
Verizon is a terrible company to deal with. The FiOS OnDemand rarely works right, their website leads you into a loop of confusing links to do simple things, and Verizon’s customer service branch is designed purely to discourage communication. They increase prices on packages without prior warning, offer a slightly lower price if you try to remove channels, though still much higher than originally advertised, and the “music” they use on the phone for “holding” sounds like a bad copy of an 8-track being slowly torn apart in a garbage disposal. That being said, my internet connection is better than advertised, even when on Netflix.
CSB: The few times I had to use Verizon’s customer service were bad, though the internet itself (sans YouTube) was fine. Then I switched back to Comcast and spent the entire first month with malfunctioning cable box. It got to the point where they told me I could pick up the box and self-install just for them to turn around and tell me a tech had to come through, who then said that their updated firmware (which was on my original boxes) costs extra money to upgrade to. At this point, I’ll hand Google my licence and SS card personally for decent service.
Remember when companies used to put profits back into the company, making their services and products better? There’s no reason that Verizon can’t handle the load other than the fact they’ve lined their executive pockets and screwed customers.
Ah, to live in an age not driven by quarterly returns and activist investors.
I have 24MB downstream from U-Verse and everything (Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV movies) looks good EXCEPT for Netflix, which generally looks like pixelated dog poo, bogs down and needs to buffer during prime time, etc. Hulu, Amazon, and Apple Store movies do not bog down during these times.
It ain’t my ISP.
It’s amazing to me that being a Rich as Fuck corporation isn’t enough for them. They have to work harder and harder to be richer and richer everyday every minute. If that means fucking your customers and threatening people with legal action to stop them alerting their customers than so be it.
GM did the same thing with the deaths from their cars, it’s a constant thing and we put up with it. We put up with more and more money in politics. It’s not exactly hard to prevent lobbying of our politicians, we can do it we just have to tell them if they don’t support the bill they won’t be there anymore.
There are things we can do, we just aren’t doing them, so please let’s take a fucking stand and do them already!