Has Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Been Renewed Or Cancelled For Season 4?

In contrast to that quick decision about The Recruit, another Netflix series, Heartstopper, has remained in limbo since its own third season dropped last fall. That show saw a simultaneous two-season renewal a few years ago, but the lack of news on whether a fourth season will materialize has felt curious.

Netflix recently (and of course unintentionally) “answered” the question of whether there will be a spy-crossover between The Night Agent and The Recruit by [clears throat] cancelling The Recruit about a month after the second season dropped. However, The Night Agent appears to be in no danger with the show currently filming a third season and showrunner Shawn Ryan recently signing an overall deal with Netflix. And I’m mainly mentioning these two shows as a comparison to what is happening elsewhere with Netflix announcements.

Has Heartstopper Been Renewed For Season 4?

Officially, Netflix has neither renewed nor cancelled this romantic series, and Deadline recently took note of how Heartstopper‘s most recent streaming numbers were “not great but also not too terrible.” So why the silence?

Well, some chatter has surfaced courtesy of Alice Oseman, the author of the romance comic that the series is based upon. Oseman also happens to be the creator and writer of Netflix’s Heartstopper, and last October, Oseman revealed via Tudum a preference for “the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible,” but “there’s nothing that I can really share yet… of course, I will share anything when I’m able to – but that’s all there is at the moment.”

More recently, Oseman appeared for a “Celebrating 10 Years Of Nick And Charlie” event and in the process disclosed, “[I]’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for heartstopper, it’s still ongoing we don’t have a final answer yet.” Oseman added that those involved are “feeling optimistic,” but no official call has been made yet.