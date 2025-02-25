Both shows happened to return for second seasons in January, so it made perfect sense for Netflix to ^^^ host a joint red carpet event, where Basso and Centineo posed together. As a result of these non-coincidences, it’s natural to wonder if FBI Night Actioner Peter Sutherland (Basso) and CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) will ever appear together on TV screens.

Netflix ‘s commitment to making spy shows appeal to Gen Z is best illustrated by The Night Agent and The Recruit as twin centerpieces. No doubt about it, both shows are fueled by espionage, action, and undeniable appeal from the main cast. Yet whereas The Night Agent (starring Gabriel Basso) adopts a mostly dramatic tone (even in the face of silly details and red herrings), The Recruit revels its funnier moments. Noah Centineo is that guy, too.

Will There Be A The Night Agent And The Recruit Crossover?

Maybe? No plans exist right now for this to happen, though.

While speaking with Collider about The Recruit‘s second season, Centineo noted that the subject of a crossover has “absolutely” come up between himself and Basso but only “in jest.” Centineo’s full statement is as follows: “We have. Absolutely. We’ve talked about trying to get the two shows together, but it’s really just in jest. I mean, I would love to. I think he would love to. We’ll find something.”

So there you have it. Both dudes are open to the possibility, but the decision sits with Netflix. Meanwhile, The Night Agent‘s third season has already been filming in Istanbul, and Centineo says he is hanging tight to find out about The Recruit renewal. Centineo also conceded to Collider that Basso is “ranked higher” than he is in the ass-kicking TV department:

“[Laughs] There’s no competition—Gabriel Basso’s ranked higher, that’s for sure. He’s also such a dope dude. I got the chance to meet him recently, and no one deserves it more. The Night Agent’s a phenomenal show. The guy works his ass off. I don’t really do all my own stunts in the same way that he does. This guy’s a beast. He wants the audience to feel the realism. But there’s a healthy competition. It’s healthy. It’s great. I support him.”

The Night Agent and The Recruit are both currently streaming two full seasons on Netflix.