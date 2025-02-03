Actually, it didn’t take him too long to settle the issue. Despite having strong feelings for Rose, Peter leveled with her: as long as he is a Night Agent, their relationship would only place Rose in danger. Rose appeared to be alright with the decision, as she later indicated to Noor, and ideally, Rose can get back to healing while Peter pretends that he’s doing just fine. Still, it sounds doubtful that these two can forget each other when the third season arrives.

As Netflix bingerwatchers know, The Night Agent ‘s second season ended with Peter making another quick career move after leaving the basement. Following the successful derailing of Operation Foxglove, he accepted a new position as Double Agent after his Night Action boss, Catherine, asked him to get close to the presumed next U.S. president. This, as well, cemented this lifestyle for him, and after Rose was drawn back into his orbit during the second season (honestly, she saved his butt), he was left with a difficult decision.

Will Rose Be Back In The Night Agent Season 3?

Nobody knows. Luciane Buchanan, who portrays Rose, has been forthright while speaking with Deadline: “I have no idea, and I can’t spoil anything.” She added, “I wish I could tell you, but Peter does say ‘No, don’t come looking for me,’ and I don’t think Rose takes well to direction; she does whatever she wants. So you never, never know.” Clear as mud, right? Buchanan wasn’t done yet. “I think the show is called The Night Agent, and as long as Peter is employed, he’s going to pick that, which is painful.”

Showrunner Shawn Ryan also spoke with Deadline, and he seemed to suggest that although “I love Rose, I love Luciane,” it might be time to put Peter into a new phase where his already “morally complicated” job isn’t made more difficult by personal feelings. Yet Ryan didn’t shut the door on Rose, either.

Ryan further told Hollywood Reporter that although the third season has already been filming in Istanbul, scripts are still being written. However, Ryan stressed that Peter’s decision to send Rose away for good reflects how strong his feelings are, but he doesn’t want to tie the duo into an “artificial” rinse-and-repeat scenario:

“It’s because he cares so much about her that he feels like she needs to be away from him. Where that goes over the course of the series, I don’t know yet. We always treat each season as a separate season. So I think it’s unknown to us as writers, and that’s unknown to the audience, exactly what’s going to happen with Peter and Rose, but I think that’s because of the realities of the situation that they’re in. The last thing we would do is manufacture crisis after crisis season after season that feel artificial to keep them together.”

Well, a silver lining is that, even if Rose does stay away for the third season, she could always return in a fourth chapter. That’s the case for Fola Evans-Akingbola’s Chelsea, who stopped by for a second season cameo and will be brought back as a regular for the third season.

Additionally, new season three cast members will include Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, David Lyons, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma.

The Night Agent‘s first two seasons are streaming on Netflix.