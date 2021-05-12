We’re less than a month away from the God of Mischief’s big return in Marvel’s Loki and if you weren’t already excited, a new poster revealed on the official twitter account is here to help. The poster depicts Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on the face of a clock, surrounded by three new characters, an image of his former princely self, and an animated clock that has left many more than a bit confused.

i hope this does not come off as dramatic but if i don’t know more about the friendly cartoon clock in the corner by the end of the day i will burn down a building https://t.co/uh4mLn6DLq — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) May 12, 2021

Good news for curious parties (and innocent buildings), we’ve got answers for some of your questions, starting with “what’s with all the clocks?”

Much like WandaVision before it, the upcoming Loki mini-series is all about alternative dimensions and time. The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follows the alternate version of Loki, who has created an entirely new timeline in an attempt to get the upper hand on his fate. However, not everyone is okay with that — including the Time Variance Authority.

The Time Variance Authority, or TVA, is the organization in the Marvel universe imbued with the power to monitor and eliminate timelines in order to ensure cross-dimensional peace. They are also responsible for disciplining those who tamper with time which, in this case, includes Loki, who is forced to work alongside the team in order to fix the various timelines.

The TVA is generally portrayed as comedically bureaucratic, as seen in Owen Wilson’s performance of the bureaus’ high-ranking Mobius M. Mobius in the trailer — which is almost as good as Tom Hiddleston’s 2013 impersonation of him. However, it doesn’t stop them from being pretty extreme, with soldiers known as “hunters” on their payroll, one of which is located to Loki’s left in the new poster. In addition to hunters and Mobius, the TVA is also comprised of judges such as Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who can be seen to the right of Loki and just above Mobius. It’s also worth noting that in the comics, Ravonna is romantically involved with Kang the Conqueror, who is slated to be the main villain in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and has close ties to the Fantastic Four — much like the TVA itself.

This, of course, leaves just the animated clock in the bottom with a big question mark over them. No, this is character is not part of a Cuphead crossover but is rather the TVA’s mascot, Miss Minutes! While not an established Marvel character, merchandise of Miss Minutes has already hit Amazon, confirming her identity. According to the listing, “Miss Minutes knows everything, even back to the beginning of time,” which sounds both fascinating and eerie.

Of course, this doesn’t answer all of your questions. We’ll have to wait until June 9 to see what lies ahead for our old pal Loki and phase four of the MCU. However, with all the time travel and cross-dimensional talk across nearly all of the MCU’s various stories, we’re certain Loki is a vital piece in a much bigger puzzle.

Loki will be available to stream starting June 9 over on Disney+.