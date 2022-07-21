Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In August

Thank the old gods and the new because HBO just dropped it August streaming line up and we’ve got a new George R R Martin fantasy-series to get hooked on.

House of the Dragon is gunning for Game of Thrones’ old spot, taking us back in time to the Golden Age of House Targaryen. Expect fire, expect blood, and yes, expect lots more dragons. Selena Gomez is also bringing back her reality cooking series plus a new season of Industry drops at the beginning of the month.

Here’s everthing coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this August.

House of the Dragon (HBO original series premiering 8/21)

We’re heading back to Westeros for this prequel series that takes place hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the civil war within House Targaryen. Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy play heirs to the Iron Throne but both must contend with plenty of enemies before they can rise to power. If you came away from GoT wanting more dragons and more of George R R Martin’s input, this one’s for you.

Selena + Chef: Season 4 (HBO Max original series coming soon)

Selena Gomez heads back into the kitchen in her bid to become a capable home chef. No word on when the series will air or who the celebrity guests might be, but if you need a break from the chaos of The Bear and still want to watch good food porn, HBO Max has you covered.

Industry: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 8/1)

While we wait for more Succession, enjoy season two of this underrated corporate drama. This time around, Harper, Yasmin, and Robert must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.