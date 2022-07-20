A Bunch Of Very Good A24 Movies Are Coming To HBO Max

A24 has made some of the best movies of the past decade, many of which are available on the Showtime app. There’s Moonlight, and The Florida Project, and Green Room, and Lady Bird, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and First Cow, and Eighth Grade, and A Ghost Story, and Hereditary, and The Death of Dick Long, and… I could go on.

HBO Max is also getting into the A24 business, and business is good (time). The Wrap reports that the streaming service is adding “several of the distributor’s feature films” beginning August 1, including Ex Machina and Room. HBO Max is already the home of A24 productions like Euphoria, Irma Vep, and the upcoming The Idol, so it’s a natural fit.

Here’s the complete list:

“The Adderall Diaries” (2016)

“Amy” (2015)

“Barely Lethal” (2015)

“The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night” (2014)

“Charles Swan” (2013)

“Dark Places” (2015)

“The End of the Tour” (2015)

“Enemy” (2014)

“Ex Machina” (2015)

“Ginger & Rosa” (2013)

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018)

“Laggies” (2014)

“Lean on Pete” (2018)

“Life After Beth” (2014)

“Locke” (2014)

“Mississippi Grind” (2015)

“Mojave” (2016)

“A Most Violent Year” (2014)

“Obvious Child” (2014)

“Remember” (2016)

“Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)

“Room” (2015)

“The Rover” (2014)

“Slow West” (2015)

“Son Of A Gun” (2015)

“The Spectacular Now” (2013)

“Tusk” (2014)

“Under the Skin” (2014)

I would suggest starting with: Amy, Ex Machina, Lean on Pete, A Most Violent Year, Obvious Child, Room, and Under the Skin.

