HBO Now plans to ring in Halloween with a collection of thrillers and scary titles like The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Omen that disappear once October ends. HBO also has a few new shows and films like Camping (with Jennifer Garner and David Tennant) and My Dinner with Herve (with Peter Dinklage) to keep you entertained. And if you’re a fan of the animated comedy series, Animals, or Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers, now’s the time to catch up on the latest seasons of both shows before their seasons come to a close.

Good luck fitting these and the myriad of other options onto your watchlist.

Camping



Jennifer Garner and David Tennant star in this new series from writing duo Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. The two have a knack for writing about women behaving badly, but Garner takes that notion to a whole new level as Kathryn, a neurotic wife and mother who plans a camping trip to celebrate her husband’s (Tennant) birthday with some of their closest friends. Garner’s at her comedic best when she plays these kinds of phobic control-freaks, and she gets plenty of material to work with here as the group ultimately strays from their strict itinerary, and Kathryn officially loses her sh*t.

My Dinner with Hervé



Chronicling the true story of the unlikely friendship between a struggling journalist and the “most famous dwarf in the world,” My Dinner with Herve delves into the life of Fantasy Island actor Hervé Villechaize. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage plays Villechaize, a Frenchman indulging in all the benefits that come with fame — mainly sex, money, and drugs. Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan plays the journalist, Danny Tate, who follows Villechaize around L.A. for one night, which has life-changing consequences for them both.

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London



The almost award-winning fourth-most-popular folk duo in New Zealand is back with a one-night special filmed live at the Eventim Apollo in London. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement gained a cult following thanks to their music and a short series on HBO way back when. The Kiwis tried to make it in America on Flight of the Conchords, and there were rumors that a follow-up movie might be in the works before we were treated to the news that their quirkiest, most beloved tunes would be played during an hour-long special. That’s right, an hour of sonic seduction awaits.

Ballers (Season 4 finale)



Someone warn Senator Elizabeth Warren because season four of Ballers is ending. This season, Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and Joe (Rob Corddry) have been struggling to manage a new extreme sports company, contain marketing crises, and weigh new career moves. In other words, it’s been a season of upheaval and even more outrageous suits courtesy of Johnson and the show’s stylist, and the finale looks to be much of the same with drama happening on and off the field.

The Post



This Oscar-nominated film starring the incomparable Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks lands on HBO this month. The movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the true story of Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and Ben Bradlee (Hanks), the executive editor of The Washington Post. Graham fought against sexism and the prejudice of her era to publish the Pentagon Papers, classified documents that revealed the U.S. government’s role in the Vietnam War. Streep is brilliant as always, and Hanks is dependable as an ally who helps her defy some of the most powerful men in the nation in order to bring the truth to the paper’s readers.

Game Night



Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman star in the ensemble comedy filled with some pretty heavy talent like Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemmons, and Lamorne Morris. It follows a group of friends who gather for their weekly game-night and are instead forced to solve a mystery with dangerous consequences when one of their own is kidnapped.