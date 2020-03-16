Here’s Everything New On Hulu For April 2020

With audiences looking at some considerable time on the couch in the days ahead, Hulu is barreling into April with a jam-packed offering of hit shows and movies. Parasite, the Academy Award winner for Best Picture, leads the pack followed by the premiere of Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett and brand new seasons of FX favorites Fargo and What We Do In The Shadows. Also in the mix are a slew of reality TV seasons to help make the social distancing time fly by.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

Parasite (Film streaming on 4/8)

Arriving fresh off its Oscar win, Parasite is a taut, biting satire on social class that focuses on a family of grifters before eventually weaving its way into a dark, yet oddly comedic thriller that’s full of unexpected twists. If you didn’t catch the film in theaters, now’s the time to see what all of the buzz is about and why Twitter nearly melted down over Bong Joon Ho’s surprising Academy Awards sweep.

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu streaming 4/15)

Set during the contentious passing of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the late ’70s, Mrs. America features Cate Blanchett as the staunchly conservative Phyllis Schlafly who made it her personal mission to stop the ERA dead in its track out of fear that liberating women would inevitably lead to communism. Rose Byrne also stars as feminist icon Gloria Steinem alongside Uzo Aduba as America’s first black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in a true story that forever shifted the political landscape.

Fargo: Season 4 (Series streaming 4/20)

In 1950 Kansas City, the fourth installment of Fargo centers on two criminal syndicates who are fighting for a piece of the American dream and have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tomasso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in April:

Available 4/1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4

Alone: Complete Season 6

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Bring It!: Complete Season 5

Chopped: Complete Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Complete Season 120

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Available 4/3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4

Siren: Season 3 Premiere

Available 4/6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 4/7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 4/8

Parasite (2019)

Available 4/9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Available 4/10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4

Available 4/12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B