Spring is finally here but really, that’s no reason to venture outside. Especially when Hulu is gifting subscribers with a slate of original series and documentaries that make the air-conditioned indoors seem much more appealing.

Another season of The Handmaid’s Tale arrives at the end of the month with a couple of documentaries — about co-working spaces and Sasquatch murders — usher us into April. And, in case you forgot, the Oscars are coming.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 (Hulu original streaming 4/28)

After a two-year hiatus, The Handmaid’s Tale returns with June (Elisabeth Moss) serving as the relentless leader of Gilead’s pesky revolution. June dealt the empire a huge blow at the end of Season Three, but her plan to destroy Gilead from the inside will take its toll this season as she wades into darker and more dangerous territory.

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu doc streaming 4/2)

Hulu gives us a fascinating look inside the rise (and fall) of a billion-dollar venture capital experiment with this doc. Not only did WeWork usher in a new era of community co-working spaces, but the company also gained notoriety for the oddball antics of its leader — Adam Neumann, whose hippie philosophy both propelled and weighed down what his brainchild would ultimately become.

Sasquatch (Hulu docuseries streaming 4/20)

The Duplass Brothers give us one of the weirdest docuseries we’ve seen in a while with this investigation into a reported Big Foot sighting that happened 25 years ago in Northern California. Murder, a pot farm, and one man’s dogged attempts to uncover the truth fuel the action.

Avail. 4/1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19

Chopped: Complete Season 44

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

UniKitty: Complete Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Avail. 4/2

WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12

Avail. 4/3

Hysterical: Series Premiere

Blair Witch (2016)

Avail. 4/5

Girl (2020)

Avail. 4/7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Avail. 4/8

Home Economics: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere

Rebel: Series Premiere

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Avail. 4/10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Avail. 4/12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Avail. 4/15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10

Avail. 4/16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Avail. 4/17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Avail. 4/20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

Avail. 4/21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/22

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World: Documentary Premiere

Avail. 4/23

The Place of No Words (2020)

Avail. 4/25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Avail. 4/26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The 93rd Oscars

Avail. 4/28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere

Arrival (2016)

Avail. 4/30

The Judge (2014)

leaving 4/27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving 4/30

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes of the Heart (1987)

Damien — Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen’s) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)