Hulu’s giving us plenty of nightmare fuel this month, so even if Halloween doesn’t happen this year, at least you’ll have plenty of terrifying shows to bingewatch. The most anticipated of these might be Monsterland, an anthology series with an impressive cast, but Britt Robertson’s horror movie, Books of Blood, also looks appropriately chilling. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this October.
Monsterland (Hulu series streaming 10/2)
This terrifying anthology series based on the stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters feels like the perfect way to kick off the month, and it’s got an all-star cast ready to give us all the nightmares — think Kelly Marie Tran, Kaitlyn Dever, and Mike Colter.
Books of Blood (Hulu film streaming 10/7)
Another chilling take on a set of short stories, this time from writer Clive Barker, drops this month in film form. Britt Robertson stars as a young woman drawn to a creepy bed and breakfast, but there are also mediums and hauntings peppered throughout this thing.
Helstrom (Hulu series streaming 10/15)
Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon play a brother-sister duo hunting bad guys in this new crime thriller. Daimon and Ana Helstrom’s job is to find the worst of humanity, and they’re pretty good at it — probably because their dad was a prolific serial killer.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in October:
Avail. 10/1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31 (2016)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Across The Line (2015)
After Life (2010)
Anti-Trust (2001)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blood Ties (2014)
Blue City (1986)
The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
The Executioners (2018)
The Express (2008)
The Eye (2008)
Fallen (1998)
Girls Against Boys (2013)
Good Hair (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Joe (2014)
Judy & Punch (2019)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Killers (2010)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Martyrs (2016)
Mud (2013)
Nurse 3D (2014)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Sandman (2018)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Sk8 Dawg (2018)
The Skull (1965)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Superbad (2007)
Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
Vampire (2011)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
Avail. 10/2
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere
Avail. 10/3
Ma Ma (2015)
Avail. 10/4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
Avail. 10/5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
Avail. 10/7
Books of Blood: Film Premiere
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
Avail. 10/8
Scream 4 (2011)
Avail. 10/9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
Avail. 10/11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
Avail. 10/12
The Swing Of Things (2020)
Avail. 10/14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Avail. 10/15
The Purge: Complete Season
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
Avail. 10/16
The Painted Bird (2019)
Avail. 10/17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Avail. 10/18
Friend Request (2016)
Avail. 10/19
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 10/20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
Avail. 10/21
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
Avail. 10/22
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Avail. 10/23
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
Avail. 10/26
Homeland: Complete Season 8
Avail. 10/27
What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
Avail. 10/29
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy (2020)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in October:
Leaving 10/31
31 (2016)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Good Woman (2006)
After Life (2010)
An American Haunting (2006)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Australia (2008)
The Bellboy (1960)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
The Bounty (1984)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bug (1975)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Executioners (2018)
Footloose (1984)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Girls Against Boys (2013)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Gloria (2014)
Hellraiser (1987)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
Hot Rod (2007)
The Impossible (2012)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
Life of Pi (2012)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
Margin Call (2011)
Martyrs (2016)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
The Patsy (1964)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Psycho Granny (2019)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
Red (2010)
The Sandman (2018)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sliver (1993)
Spaceballs (1987)
Stuck On You (2003)
The Tenant (1976)
The Terminator (1984)
Trapped Model (2019)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Vampire (2011)
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
Walking Tall (1973)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)