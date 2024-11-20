Netflix does holiday season with no subtlety. You know they’re embracing that reputation when Sabrina Carpenter’s going to coyly drop her brand of innuendo underneath the tree a few hours before “Santa” begins to make his rounds. Likewise, a holiday-set spy series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw will inspire a binge session that won’t last nearly long enough, which speaks to the enjoyability of the Black Doves worldbuilding. More Queer Eye, Squid Game, and Virgin River are also on tap, and Jamie Foxx will climb onstage to reveal more about his health scare earlier this year.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December:

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix special 12/6)

Starting at 9:00pm EST and 6:00pm PST, Sabrina Carpenter will top off her chart-topping year with a variety-sketch special full of seemingly random guests, although there’s been no confirmation (yet) of an appearance from beau Barry Keoghan. In keeping with her usual cheeky sense of humor, there shall be plenty of innuendo like a mysterious vibrating box under the tree. As she’s already warned the audience, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.” Listen to her.

Black Doves (Netflix series 12/5)

Keira Knightley joins the spy-series circuit in this lushly rendered series that follows her quest for vengeance after her lover is murdered. Sure, this sounds boilerplate, but the script reveals otherwise, and Keira’s plentiful action scenes were surely far more enjoyable to film than wearing corsets in her plentiful period-drama run. Voice of Paddington Ben Whishaw also more than holds his own, and it’s worth the price of admission to hear him (platonically) utter, “Darling.” Netflix has already renewed this thriller for a second season, thank goodness. Sometimes we can have nice things?

Squid Game: Season 2 (Netflix series 12/26)

Do I really need to explain the premise of this series? You’ve watched it, and you know how brutal this series is while satirizing the real-life circumstances of a several current generations. The question is whether the followup season can keep the phenomenon alive as Gi-hun resurfaces with a new agenda. Let the games re-begin.

Maria (Netflix film 12/11)

Angelina Jolie embodies Maria Callas in this awards-circuit offering that follows her Parisian retreat in her final days. The trailer (and reviews) do suggest parallels between Jolie’s more recent experiences with fame and how Callas persisted though a similar microscope to inspire operatic greatness for generations of singers who followed.

