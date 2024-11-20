Netflix does holiday season with no subtlety. You know they’re embracing that reputation when Sabrina Carpenter’s going to coyly drop her brand of innuendo underneath the tree a few hours before “Santa” begins to make his rounds. Likewise, a holiday-set spy series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw will inspire a binge session that won’t last nearly long enough, which speaks to the enjoyability of the Black Doves worldbuilding. More Queer Eye, Squid Game, and Virgin River are also on tap, and Jamie Foxx will climb onstage to reveal more about his health scare earlier this year.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December:
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix special 12/6)
Starting at 9:00pm EST and 6:00pm PST, Sabrina Carpenter will top off her chart-topping year with a variety-sketch special full of seemingly random guests, although there’s been no confirmation (yet) of an appearance from beau Barry Keoghan. In keeping with her usual cheeky sense of humor, there shall be plenty of innuendo like a mysterious vibrating box under the tree. As she’s already warned the audience, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.” Listen to her.
Black Doves (Netflix series 12/5)
Keira Knightley joins the spy-series circuit in this lushly rendered series that follows her quest for vengeance after her lover is murdered. Sure, this sounds boilerplate, but the script reveals otherwise, and Keira’s plentiful action scenes were surely far more enjoyable to film than wearing corsets in her plentiful period-drama run. Voice of Paddington Ben Whishaw also more than holds his own, and it’s worth the price of admission to hear him (platonically) utter, “Darling.” Netflix has already renewed this thriller for a second season, thank goodness. Sometimes we can have nice things?
Squid Game: Season 2 (Netflix series 12/26)
Do I really need to explain the premise of this series? You’ve watched it, and you know how brutal this series is while satirizing the real-life circumstances of a several current generations. The question is whether the followup season can keep the phenomenon alive as Gi-hun resurfaces with a new agenda. Let the games re-begin.
Maria (Netflix film 12/11)
Angelina Jolie embodies Maria Callas in this awards-circuit offering that follows her Parisian retreat in her final days. The trailer (and reviews) do suggest parallels between Jolie’s more recent experiences with fame and how Callas persisted though a similar microscope to inspire operatic greatness for generations of singers who followed.
Avail. 12/1
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
Avail. 12/2
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
Avail. 12/3
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
Avail. 12/4
The Children’s Train
Churchill at War
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Tomorrow and I
That Christmas
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
Avail. 12/5
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1
Black Doves
Compliance
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
Avail. 12/6
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Biggest Heist Ever
Camp Crasher
Echoes of the Past
Mary
Avail. 12/9
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
Avail. 12/10
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die
Avail. 12/11
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Maria
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1
Queer Eye: Season 9
Avail. 12/12
La Palma
No Good Deed
Avail. 12/13
1992
Carry-On
Disaster Holiday
Avail. 12/16
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 12/17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It
Avail. 12/18
Julia’s Stepping Stone
The Manny: Season 2
Avail. 12/19
The Dragon Prince: Season 7
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6
Avail. 12/20
Ferry 2
The Six Triple Eight
During World War II
Umjolo: Day Ones
UniverXO Dabiz
Avail. 12/21
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
Avail. 12/24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze
Avail. 12/25
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Avail. 12/26
Squid Game: Season 2
Avail. 12/28
Maestro in Blue: Season 3
Avail. 12/30
Mad Max: Fury Road
Avail. 12/31
Avicii – I’m Tim
Avicii – My Last Show
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 12/1
Ali
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Little Things
National Security
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Triviaverse
Troy
We Lost Our Human
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Leaving 12/2
White Girl
Leaving 12/3
The Commuter
Leaving 12/6
Reminiscence
Leaving 12/7
Trolls
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 12/16
Darkest Hour
Mortal Kombat
Leaving 12/20
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Leaving 12/25
The Flash
Leaving 12/31
Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8