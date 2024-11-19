Sabrina Carpenter has been one of 2024’s biggest stars, and soon, she’ll wrap up her huge year with the release of A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter, a new Netflix special. The program was announced in September, and now we have our first trailer.

Carpenter begins the trailer, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.”

From there, it teases duets with Chappell Roan, Kali Uchis, Tyla, and Shania Twain, as well as guest appearances from Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

It also teases some funny moments, like when Brunson (as the Ghost Of Christmas Present) compliments Carpenter’s (Ghost Of Christmas Past) bangs in front of a man, and she responds, “Thank you! I got them ’cause he ghosted me.” Later, Carpenter holds a buzzing, vibrating box as she says, “Aw, a massager!”

Most crucially, the trailer reveals the special is set to premiere on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

The description of the trailer’s YouTube upload reads, “It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”