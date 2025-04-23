Netflix has brought their own version of May flowers to the table with a bouquet full of new movies and TV shows. That is to say, if you have already finished enjoying the Tom Hardy-starring Havoc and Neo-Western series Ransom Canyon from last month, do not fear because this platform is always adding more fuel to the streaming fire. That includes an instant classic of the zombie sub-genre that can be revisited in between The Last Of Us episodes.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May:
Sirens (Netflix series 5/22)
Another darkly comedic mystery series is upon us, this time starring Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock, who portray characters entrenched in murkier waters than expected at a luxury beach-type retreat. Does somebody smell a cult? Yes, probably. This project will explore class, power, and an attempted intervention when one character cannot seem to get enough of either of those concepts, and if you didn’t already guess from the title, there shall be cues from Greek mythology.
Love, Death & Robots (Netflix series 5/15)
Deadpool director Tim Miller and Mindhunter executive producer David Fincher, and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson are back with another editing of bleeding-edge animation shorts, this time with stories about “dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats,” and “string-puppet rock stars.” No matter what, you’re sure to find experiences here that will both please and offend, so dive into the abyss, y’all.
Dept. Q (Netflix series 5/29)
The Queen’s Gambit won’t receive a second season, but writer and director Scott Frank is here with a followup show about a brilliant, sarcastic cop, Carl, who simply cannot get along with his colleagues. After he is exiled to a different unit, Carl builds his own support gang and takes on cold cases with much more success than expected. And as The Night Agent viewers can attest, basement banishments can really backfire on authority.
Big Mouth: Season 8 (Netflix series 5/23)
The hormone monsters are on the way out the door with this description: “In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other.” This season, guest stars include Cynthia Erivo, Quinta Brunson, Billy Porter, Ali Wong, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, Steve Buscemi, Nathan Fillion, Kristen Wiig, and Craig Robinson. They join regulars John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll,Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, and (last but not least) Ayo Edebiri.
Train To Busan (Next Entertainment World film streaming on Netflix 5/2)
To celebrate the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s return as Joel and Ellie, we recently asked a pressing question about the scariest zombies in popular culture. This movie ranked among the top picks for obvious reasons, and now, you can stream it to your undead heart’s delight.
Avail. TBA
Losmen Bu Broto: The Series
Lost in Starlight
Mad Unicorn
Rhythm + Flow: Poland
Avail. 5/1
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Avail. 5/2
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2
Avail. 5/4
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Avail. 5/5
Britain and The Blitz
Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2
Avail. 5/6
The Devil’s Plan: Season 2
Untold: Shooting Guards
Avail. 5/7
Full Speed: Season 2
Last Bullet
Avail. 5/8
Blood of Zeus: Season 3
FOREVER
Heart Eyes
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful
Avail. 5/9
A Deadly American Marriage
Bad Influence
Nonnas
The Royals
Avail. 5/11
ABBA: Against the Odds
Avail. 5/12
Tastefully Yours
Avail. 5/13
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts
Untold: The Liver King
Avail. 5/14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders
Avail. 5/15
Bet
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4
Franklin
Pernille: Season 5
Secrets We Keep
Thank You, Next: Season 2
Vini Jr.
Avail. 5/16
Dear Hongrang
Football Parents
The Quilters
Rotten Legacy
Avail. 5/20
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Untold: The Fall of Favre
Avail. 5/21
Newly Rich, Newly Poor
Real Men
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
Avail. 5/22
Sirens
Tyler Perry’s She The People
Avail. 5/23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
Big Mouth: Season 8
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Forget You Not
Off Track 2
Avail. 5/24
Our Unwritten Seoul
The Wild Robot
Avail. 5/26
CoComelon: Season 13
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
Avail. 5/28
F1: The Academy
Avail. 5/29
Dept. Q
Avail. 5/30
A Widow’s Game
The Heart Knows
Avail. 5/31
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 5/1
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
Leaving 5/4
Insidious: The Red Door
Leaving 5/5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 5/9
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving 5/10
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving 5/15
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 5/16
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
Leaving 5/19
A Simple Favor
Leaving 5/28
Burnt
Leaving 5/29
The Silencing