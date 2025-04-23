Netflix has brought their own version of May flowers to the table with a bouquet full of new movies and TV shows. That is to say, if you have already finished enjoying the Tom Hardy-starring Havoc and Neo-Western series Ransom Canyon from last month, do not fear because this platform is always adding more fuel to the streaming fire. That includes an instant classic of the zombie sub-genre that can be revisited in between The Last Of Us episodes. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May:

Sirens (Netflix series 5/22) Another darkly comedic mystery series is upon us, this time starring Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock, who portray characters entrenched in murkier waters than expected at a luxury beach-type retreat. Does somebody smell a cult? Yes, probably. This project will explore class, power, and an attempted intervention when one character cannot seem to get enough of either of those concepts, and if you didn’t already guess from the title, there shall be cues from Greek mythology. Love, Death & Robots (Netflix series 5/15) Deadpool director Tim Miller and Mindhunter executive producer David Fincher, and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson are back with another editing of bleeding-edge animation shorts, this time with stories about “dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats,” and “string-puppet rock stars.” No matter what, you’re sure to find experiences here that will both please and offend, so dive into the abyss, y’all. Dept. Q (Netflix series 5/29) The Queen’s Gambit won’t receive a second season, but writer and director Scott Frank is here with a followup show about a brilliant, sarcastic cop, Carl, who simply cannot get along with his colleagues. After he is exiled to a different unit, Carl builds his own support gang and takes on cold cases with much more success than expected. And as The Night Agent viewers can attest, basement banishments can really backfire on authority.