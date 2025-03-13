Still, viewers turned out, and the third The Night Agent season is already in the thick of filming, having already wrapped an episode in Istanbul before moving back to NYC. We already know that Peter accepted a new type of Night Action assignment, not that he had much of a choice as given by Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren). He will now move onto double-agent status, but of course, there’s the question of who will be with him.

The Night Agent is switching courses again, and that’s probably for the best after a windy second season. The United Nations-connected plot with Noor (Arienne Mandi) and the bizarre lab scenes surrounding Operation Foxglove appeared to drag on for too long, and perhaps that was down to the show needing to fill ten episodes . In streaming terms, that’s rather long, especially considering that both Slow Horses and The Diplomat have honed tighter seasons that leave their audiences wanting more.

Who Will Return In The Night Agent Season 3?

Surprisingly, Amanda Warren has not been explicitly confirmed to be back as Catherine Weaver, although she does seem essential to keep tabs on Peter’s comings and goings, especially given his vulnerable legal status.

First season veteran Fola Evans-Akingbola will be back (now as a regular) as Chelsea Arrington. As showrunner Shawn Ryan previously declared, he really adored Fola’s performance, and “[I]t really pained me to have to call her between seasons one and two, and say, hey, the writers had been working for a few weeks, and we’re gravitating towards stories that I don’t think we have a role for you in… I’m sorry … if there’s a chance to get you back on the show at some point, I would love to do it.” Now, it’s happening.

The return of Rose (Luciane Buchanan) is unconfirmed and not looking great. If I had to guess, my gut is saying that the series could give Rose a break and bring her back, as with Chelsea. Or Rose could be a focus of those spin offs that are surely in discussions after word that Shawn Ryan inked an overall deal to make more TV for Netflix and possibly expand The Night Agent universe.

Luciane Buchanan has admitted about Rose, “I have no idea” about a comeback. She further pointed out that Rose (even though Peter told her to forget him) “does whatever she wants,” so who knows? Yet Shawn Ryan suggested that he didn’t want to bring Rose and Peter back together just because, which could seem “artificial,” and “[t]he last thing we would do is manufacture crisis after crisis season after season that feel artificial to keep them together.”

Who else?

Gabriel Basso will obviously be back as the one and only Peter Sutherland. Deadline reported that he will be accompanied by series veterans Evans-Akingbola (as Chelsea), Albert Jones (as Deputy Director Aidan Mosely), and Ward Horton (as Governor Richard Hagan).