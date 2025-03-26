Now we’re cooking. Netflix is taking April seriously with a stream of hard-hitting movies and TV shows coming your way. So, once you finish laughing at John Mulaney’s latest variety talk show and/or need a cure from being devastated by Adolescence, there’s plenty waiting in the wings. The streaming service will be serving up Action Tom Hardy, a pair of shows that will appeal to Yellowstone and The Pitt lovers, the return of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian nightmares, and the end of Stalker Joe.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April:
Havoc (Netflix film 4/25)
This long-gestating action movie has finally arrived from The Raid franchise director Gareth Evans and, equally importantly, Tom Hardy in the driver’s seat. The Peaky Blinders actor and Venom symbiote will portray a jaded detective who is tangling with underworld baddies, including Timothy Olyphant, after a drug deal gone wrong. This version of Tom Hardy is the only figure capable of rescuing a city from an unfathomably tangled web of corruption, and he’ll use a flamethrower to do so. Obviously.
Ransom Canyon: Season 1 (Netflix series 4/17)
The Yellowstone crowd won’t be able to resist sampling this series in which the incredibly-named Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) is coping with heartbreak and the desire for vengeance. Things perk up with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) returns to (Ransom) Texas to help vanquish the demons that plague Staten’s soul. But wait, a mysterious cowboy will be afoot, so watch out, Ransom.
Pulse: Season 1 (Netflix series 4/10)
Max’s The Pitt audience will want to flock over to this medical drama, but don’t expect this show to be as high intensity as the Noah Wyle series. Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) will portray a medical resident in a cast that also boasts Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), and their Miami ER schedule will somehow allow them to have private lives while also dealing with high-stress situations on the job. Will this season include a hurricane bearing down on the city while cases flood into the trauma center? You know it.
You: Season 5 (Netflix series 4/24)
The final Stalker Joe season takes him back to his old stomping grounds in more ways than one. At this point, Penn Badgley’s serial killer is a coddled trophy husband, but of course, he cannot settle for happiness. He must destroy everything that he touches, and this season is all about finding out if he finally gets what he deserves. In the process, he must be visited by plenty of ghosts and maybe get punched in the nuts a few times? Okay, I made that last part up, but admit it, you’d watch. #JusticeForBeckAndDrNicky
Black Mirror: Season 7 (Netflix series 4/10)
Charlie Brooker’s satirical anthology series, which frequently highlights a technological hellscape not too far off base from reality, will soon return with what Brooker promises is “back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way.” In doing so, you can expect a followup to the notorious “USS Callister” episode, but don’t expect to see Jesse Plemons because, well, you know.
Avail. TBA
Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins
Weak Hero Class 2
Avail. 4/1
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
Avail. 4/2
Banger
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3
Avail. 4/3
Devil May Cry
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3
PULSE
Avail. 4/4
Karma
TEST
Avail. 4/7
Blippi’s Job Show
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed
Avail. 4/8
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4
Kian’s Bizarre B&B
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2
Avail. 4/9
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
The Dad Quest
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3
Avail. 4/10
Black Mirror: Season 7
Frozen Hot Boys
Moonrise
North of North
Avail. 4/11
The Gardener
Meet the Khumalos
Avail. 4/12
Resident Playbook
Avail. 4/13
Life or Something Like It
Avail. 4/15
The Glass Dome
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Avail. 4/16
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist
I Am Not Mendoza
Project UFO
Avail. 4/17
Istanbul Encyclopedia
Ransom Canyon
Avail. 4/18
iHostage
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
Avail. 4/19
Heavenly Ever After
Avail. 4/21
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
Avail. 4/23
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054
Battle Camp
Bullet Train Explosion
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
UnBroken
Avail. 4/24
A Dog’s Way Home
You: Season 5
Avail. 4/25
Havoc
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2
Avail. 4/28
Chef’s Table: Legends
Avail. 4/30
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
The Eternaut
Exterritorial
Turning Point: The Vietnam War
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 4/1
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
Leaving 4/4
Serena
Leaving 4/8
Megan Leavey
Leaving 4/11
Pixels
Scream
Leaving 4/12
A Quiet Place Part II
Leaving 4/15
Hereditary
Leaving 4/16
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Leaving 4/21
No Hard Feelings
Leaving 4/24
Minions
Leaving 4/29
Patriots Day