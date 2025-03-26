Now we’re cooking. Netflix is taking April seriously with a stream of hard-hitting movies and TV shows coming your way. So, once you finish laughing at John Mulaney’s latest variety talk show and/or need a cure from being devastated by Adolescence, there’s plenty waiting in the wings. The streaming service will be serving up Action Tom Hardy, a pair of shows that will appeal to Yellowstone and The Pitt lovers, the return of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian nightmares, and the end of Stalker Joe.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April:

Havoc (Netflix film 4/25)

This long-gestating action movie has finally arrived from The Raid franchise director Gareth Evans and, equally importantly, Tom Hardy in the driver’s seat. The Peaky Blinders actor and Venom symbiote will portray a jaded detective who is tangling with underworld baddies, including Timothy Olyphant, after a drug deal gone wrong. This version of Tom Hardy is the only figure capable of rescuing a city from an unfathomably tangled web of corruption, and he’ll use a flamethrower to do so. Obviously.

Ransom Canyon: Season 1 (Netflix series 4/17)

The Yellowstone crowd won’t be able to resist sampling this series in which the incredibly-named Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) is coping with heartbreak and the desire for vengeance. Things perk up with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) returns to (Ransom) Texas to help vanquish the demons that plague Staten’s soul. But wait, a mysterious cowboy will be afoot, so watch out, Ransom.

Pulse: Season 1 (Netflix series 4/10)

Max’s The Pitt audience will want to flock over to this medical drama, but don’t expect this show to be as high intensity as the Noah Wyle series. Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) will portray a medical resident in a cast that also boasts Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), and their Miami ER schedule will somehow allow them to have private lives while also dealing with high-stress situations on the job. Will this season include a hurricane bearing down on the city while cases flood into the trauma center? You know it.

You: Season 5 (Netflix series 4/24)

The final Stalker Joe season takes him back to his old stomping grounds in more ways than one. At this point, Penn Badgley’s serial killer is a coddled trophy husband, but of course, he cannot settle for happiness. He must destroy everything that he touches, and this season is all about finding out if he finally gets what he deserves. In the process, he must be visited by plenty of ghosts and maybe get punched in the nuts a few times? Okay, I made that last part up, but admit it, you’d watch. #JusticeForBeckAndDrNicky

Black Mirror: Season 7 (Netflix series 4/10)

Charlie Brooker’s satirical anthology series, which frequently highlights a technological hellscape not too far off base from reality, will soon return with what Brooker promises is “back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way.” In doing so, you can expect a followup to the notorious “USS Callister” episode, but don’t expect to see Jesse Plemons because, well, you know.

Avail. TBA

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

Weak Hero Class 2

Avail. 4/1

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Avail. 4/2

Banger

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3

Avail. 4/3

Devil May Cry

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3

PULSE

Avail. 4/4

Karma

TEST

Avail. 4/7

Blippi’s Job Show

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

Avail. 4/8

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2