The witching month shall soon descend upon Netflix after Monsters and Emily In Paris got us properly warmed up for chills and spills. Soon, multiple returning hit shows (Outer Banks, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, and Unsolved Mysteries) will deliver new seasons, and a pair of distressing movies (Don’t Move and Woman of the Hour) will deliver a themed approach to scares.

Additionally, Yellowjackets and Psycho hit the library for even more terrifying sights and sounds, so lock those doors. For some levity, the The Karate Kid movies will surface while Cobra Kai gears up for more episodes later this fall.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October:

Woman of the Hour (Netflix film 10/18)

The above teaser elicits far more spooky feels than the full trailer for Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. This movie follows her portrayal of 1970s aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw, who unfortunately picked serial killer Rodney Alcaca on The Dating Game reality show. It doesn’t take long for her alarm bells to go off and never stop. If you have ever received a recommendation to read The Gift Of Fear by Gavin de Becker, then you will immediately realize what the above scene was meant to do. The film is, of course, dramatized but based on a prolific mass murderer who’s much scarier than vampires and ghosts.

Don’t Move (Netflix film 10/25)

The above theme continues. You surely have heard about “the man or the bear in a forest” question. That’s this movie in a nutshell. Also, Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi produces, so you know this will be sick.

Outer Banks: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 10/10)

This season takes the Pogues in time after that 18-month leap into the future that came with an eye toward Blackbeard’s treasure. As such, this season follows the El Dorado gold discovery and subsequent attempts for the group to be “normal” and run a tour-based business at their “new safe haven,” which they are calling “Poguelandia 2.0.” Good luck? This season will see them group facing off with dangerous new forces, including a character portrayed by Pollyanna McIntosh of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It’s not quite a Jadis crossover, but it will probably be that unsettling.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/17)

LA’s most sensational defense attorney will begin a third season based upon Connelly’s fifth The Lincoln Lawyer book, The Gods of Guilt. A crime victim will be somebody that Mickey knows and has previously helped as a client. Of equal (or potentially even greater) interest to viewers is how much of Neve Campbell’s character, Maggie, will be in this season. Sure, this might be due to flashback scenes, but some Neve is better than none.

The Diplomat: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/31)

Netflix already answered a question on viewers minds by confirming that the infuriating Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) is still alive. That complicates matters even more for Kate (Keri Russell), and they will display a united front against the onscreen debut of Allison Janey as Vice President Grace Penn while Kate will wrestle with how to prove that Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was behind the season finale catastrophe. What does this mean for the Dennison (David Gyasi) situation? Oh, soap operatics are alive and well.

Avail TBA

Children of the Church Steps

Don’t Come Home

Avail. 10/1

Making It in Marbella

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next

Avail. 10/2

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

Avail. 10/3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Blue Box

Heartstopper: Season 3

Trouble

Avail. 10/4

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

The Platform 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

Avail. 10/5

Ranma1/2

Avail. 10/7

The Menendez Brothers

Avail. 10/8

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition

Avail. 10/9

Deceitful Love

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Starting 5

The Secret of the River

Avail. 10/10

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2

Love Is Blind, Habibi

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Avail. 10/11

In Her Place

Lonely Planet

Scream

Uprising

Avail. 10/12

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Avail. 10/14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Avail. 10/25

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

I AM A KILLER: Season 5

Justice

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

Avail. 10/17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Outside

The Shadow Strays

Avail. 10/18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs

The Turnaround

Woman of the Hour

Yintah

Avail. 10/19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Avail. 10/21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Avail. 10/22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Avail. 10/23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

Family Pack

Love Is Blind: Season 7

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Avail. 10/24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Territory

Avail. 10/25

Don’t Move

Hellbound: Season 2

Hijack ’93

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Avail. 10/28

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Avail. 10/29

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free

Avail. 10/30

Go Ahead, Brother

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Martha

Time Cut

Avail. 10/31

The Diplomat: Season 2

Murder Mindfully

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 10/2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Leaving 10/5

Crazy Rich Asians

Leaving 10/10

It Follows

Leaving 10/21

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Leaving 10/26

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z