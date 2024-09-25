The witching month shall soon descend upon Netflix after Monsters and Emily In Paris got us properly warmed up for chills and spills. Soon, multiple returning hit shows (Outer Banks, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, and Unsolved Mysteries) will deliver new seasons, and a pair of distressing movies (Don’t Move and Woman of the Hour) will deliver a themed approach to scares.
Additionally, Yellowjackets and Psycho hit the library for even more terrifying sights and sounds, so lock those doors. For some levity, the The Karate Kid movies will surface while Cobra Kai gears up for more episodes later this fall.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October:
Woman of the Hour (Netflix film 10/18)
The above teaser elicits far more spooky feels than the full trailer for Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. This movie follows her portrayal of 1970s aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw, who unfortunately picked serial killer Rodney Alcaca on The Dating Game reality show. It doesn’t take long for her alarm bells to go off and never stop. If you have ever received a recommendation to read The Gift Of Fear by Gavin de Becker, then you will immediately realize what the above scene was meant to do. The film is, of course, dramatized but based on a prolific mass murderer who’s much scarier than vampires and ghosts.
Don’t Move (Netflix film 10/25)
The above theme continues. You surely have heard about “the man or the bear in a forest” question. That’s this movie in a nutshell. Also, Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi produces, so you know this will be sick.
Outer Banks: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 10/10)
This season takes the Pogues in time after that 18-month leap into the future that came with an eye toward Blackbeard’s treasure. As such, this season follows the El Dorado gold discovery and subsequent attempts for the group to be “normal” and run a tour-based business at their “new safe haven,” which they are calling “Poguelandia 2.0.” Good luck? This season will see them group facing off with dangerous new forces, including a character portrayed by Pollyanna McIntosh of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It’s not quite a Jadis crossover, but it will probably be that unsettling.
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/17)
LA’s most sensational defense attorney will begin a third season based upon Connelly’s fifth The Lincoln Lawyer book, The Gods of Guilt. A crime victim will be somebody that Mickey knows and has previously helped as a client. Of equal (or potentially even greater) interest to viewers is how much of Neve Campbell’s character, Maggie, will be in this season. Sure, this might be due to flashback scenes, but some Neve is better than none.
The Diplomat: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/31)
Netflix already answered a question on viewers minds by confirming that the infuriating Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) is still alive. That complicates matters even more for Kate (Keri Russell), and they will display a united front against the onscreen debut of Allison Janey as Vice President Grace Penn while Kate will wrestle with how to prove that Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was behind the season finale catastrophe. What does this mean for the Dennison (David Gyasi) situation? Oh, soap operatics are alive and well.
Avail TBA
Children of the Church Steps
Don’t Come Home
Avail. 10/1
Making It in Marbella
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You’re Next
Avail. 10/2
Chef’s Table: Noodles
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
Avail. 10/3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Blue Box
Heartstopper: Season 3
Trouble
Avail. 10/4
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL
IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
The Platform 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
Avail. 10/5
Ranma1/2
Avail. 10/7
The Menendez Brothers
Avail. 10/8
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition
Avail. 10/9
Deceitful Love
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Starting 5
The Secret of the River
Avail. 10/10
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2
Love Is Blind, Habibi
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Avail. 10/11
In Her Place
Lonely Planet
Scream
Uprising
Avail. 10/12
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Avail. 10/14
Mighty Monsterwheelies
Avail. 10/25
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
I AM A KILLER: Season 5
Justice
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
Avail. 10/17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
Outside
The Shadow Strays
Avail. 10/18
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs
The Turnaround
Woman of the Hour
Yintah
Avail. 10/19
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Avail. 10/21
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
Avail. 10/22
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
Avail. 10/23
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
Family Pack
Love Is Blind: Season 7
This is the Zodiac Speaking
Avail. 10/24
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black
Territory
Avail. 10/25
Don’t Move
Hellbound: Season 2
Hijack ’93
The Last Night at Tremore Beach
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Simone Biles Rising Part 2
Avail. 10/28
Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
Avail. 10/29
Botched: Seasons 2-3
Tom Papa: Home Free
Avail. 10/30
Go Ahead, Brother
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Martha
Time Cut
Avail. 10/31
The Diplomat: Season 2
Murder Mindfully
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 10/2
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Leaving 10/5
Crazy Rich Asians
Leaving 10/10
It Follows
Leaving 10/21
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Leaving 10/26
Wentworth: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 10/31
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z