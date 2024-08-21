Do you have plans for Labor Day weekend yet? Netflix is gearing up for a month of new releases, so the time couldn’t be better to “couch rot” for three days and clear out your queue in preparation for more. Surely, there are a few AMC shows, several of which hit the streamer last month, that you have been meaning to watch, so seize that opportunity.

Once you’re clear of other viewing obligations, prepare for the next horror story in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series. Emily In Paris will be ready to bring on the bubbly positivity next to clear those nightmares away, and a pair of book adaptations round out the feature selections below.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September:

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix series streaming 9/19)

After Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer became one of the most-watched Netflix series in the streamer’s history, of course there turned out to be more on the way. The next anthology chapter takes on the real-life siblings who rose to mid-1990s tabloid-show notoriety after being convicted for murdering their parents. Unfortunately, this series does not present Evan Peters in a different serial-killer role each season (missed opportunity), but it does star Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez and the brothers with Javier Bardem Chloë Sevigny as José and Kitty Menendez.

Uglies (Netflix film streaming 9/13)

The Scott Westerfeld dystopian novel will come to life in this film starring Netflix movie Queen Joey King. She portrays a teen who grows up in a terribly warped society that sees beauty standards as mandatory, and nobody is immune to seeking a “Pretties” transformation at a certain age. However, she needs to go find a missing friend before going under the knife. Yes, it’s strange but also intriguing.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/12)

Well, Emily got together with Gabriel in Part 1 of this season, but since this is a Darren Star series, no couple can stay happy for too long. Fortunately, Emily will leave Paris for other European destinations, so we will have a nice distraction from the romantic melodrama because you know that Camille is going to start circling again even though — let’s face it — she doesn’t even truly want Gabriel. Bring on the gorgeous scenery and ridiculous fashion already.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix series streaming 9/5)

Nicole Kidman has not-so-quietly been amassing TV series on HBO, Hulu, and Amazon, so it only makes sense that she would follow up her A Family Affair Netflix movie with a TV series on the same streaming service. This (presumably limited) series looks like a cross between The White Lotus and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Kidman portraying the matriarch of a wealthy Nantucket family. In this adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s book, the fam is about to welcome a daughter-in-law, yet unfortunately, the wedding weekend turns into a murder scene, and the whodunit begins.

Avail TBA

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell

Divorce

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2