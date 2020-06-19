Netflix is working hard to keep cranking out the content during this quarantine-themed summer. A documentary about trans representation arrives in the midst of Pride Month as Juneteenth celebrations also take place across the United States. If you’re looking for some escapism for the weekend, The Order will have you covered, and there’s more biting satire coming from The Politician.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 19.
Disclosure (Netflix documentary film streaming 6/19)
In celebration of Pride Month, the streaming giant presents an eye-opening glimpse at transgender depictions in Hollywood. Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, MJ Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono will all appear onscreen to provide a look back at projects like Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry, as well as some titles that you may not expect to see revisited. The group’s hope is to reframe iconic scenes and characters and dig into exactly how accurately TV and movies have reflected the reality of trans lives.
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/18)
The lines between good and evil continue to blur as magicians, cults, and demons interface in the strangest of ways. The Knights are struggling to keep their memories intact, and the powers that be just aren’t having it. Why? Well, retribution is at hand, and everyone’s skipping class at school. Surely, you can identify!
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/19)
Ryan Murphy just doesn’t stop with his many TV projects, including this satiric comedy (co-created by Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan) that’s now focused on grown-up trash-tossing during political races. This season, Judith Light and Bette Midler are battling with Gwyneth Paltrow stepping in to dramatize her the political aspirations of her son, Payton. However, he’d like to raise above all that petty nonsense, and good luck, kid.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 6/13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
Avail. 6/14
Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/15
Underdogs
Avail. 6/16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Avail. 6/17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/19
Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/21
Goldie
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 6/27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection