Netflix is working hard to keep cranking out the content during this quarantine-themed summer. A documentary about trans representation arrives in the midst of Pride Month as Juneteenth celebrations also take place across the United States. If you’re looking for some escapism for the weekend, The Order will have you covered, and there’s more biting satire coming from The Politician.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 19.

Disclosure (Netflix documentary film streaming 6/19)

In celebration of Pride Month, the streaming giant presents an eye-opening glimpse at transgender depictions in Hollywood. Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, MJ Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono will all appear onscreen to provide a look back at projects like Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry, as well as some titles that you may not expect to see revisited. The group’s hope is to reframe iconic scenes and characters and dig into exactly how accurately TV and movies have reflected the reality of trans lives.