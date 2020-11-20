TV

Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas On The Square’

We haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving yet, but Netflix is already dropping some of its more star-studded Christmas recommendations. Vanessa Hudgens is back as a look-alike-baker masquerading as a princess and Dolly Parton plays a benevolent angel trying to save a small town from an evil Christine Baranski. Eat your damn heart out Hallmark!

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 20.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix film streaming 11/19)

Vanessa Hudgens played a baker and princess in the first film. Her baker is doing well, being married to a prince and all, but her princess is having boy trouble so, of course, they’re going to It Takes Two-s it again. But they’re also adding another lookalike to the party. When will the madness end?

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film streaming 11/22)

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. That’s the official premise, but the only thing you should really care about is Dolly Parton.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 11/15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta

Avail. 11/16
Loving
Whose Streets?

Avail. 11/17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions

Avail. 11/18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Avail. 11/19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Avail. 11/20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire

Avail. 11/22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 11/22
End of Watch

Leaving 11/23
Bushwick
Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26
The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

