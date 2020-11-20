We haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving yet, but Netflix is already dropping some of its more star-studded Christmas recommendations. Vanessa Hudgens is back as a look-alike-baker masquerading as a princess and Dolly Parton plays a benevolent angel trying to save a small town from an evil Christine Baranski. Eat your damn heart out Hallmark!

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 20.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix film streaming 11/19)

Vanessa Hudgens played a baker and princess in the first film. Her baker is doing well, being married to a prince and all, but her princess is having boy trouble so, of course, they’re going to It Takes Two-s it again. But they’re also adding another lookalike to the party. When will the madness end?

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film streaming 11/22)

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. That’s the official premise, but the only thing you should really care about is Dolly Parton.

