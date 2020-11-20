We haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving yet, but Netflix is already dropping some of its more star-studded Christmas recommendations. Vanessa Hudgens is back as a look-alike-baker masquerading as a princess and Dolly Parton plays a benevolent angel trying to save a small town from an evil Christine Baranski. Eat your damn heart out Hallmark!
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 20.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix film streaming 11/19)
Vanessa Hudgens played a baker and princess in the first film. Her baker is doing well, being married to a prince and all, but her princess is having boy trouble so, of course, they’re going to It Takes Two-s it again. But they’re also adding another lookalike to the party. When will the madness end?
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film streaming 11/22)
A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. That’s the official premise, but the only thing you should really care about is Dolly Parton.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 11/15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Avail. 11/16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Avail. 11/17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions
Avail. 11/18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Avail. 11/19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Avail. 11/20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Avail. 11/22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 11/22
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms