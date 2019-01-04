Netflix

Netflix is kicking off 2019 with a host of classic films and a handful of new shows for fans.

The third and final season of the Neil Patrick Harris starring A Series of Unfortunate Events drops at the beginning of the month as the Baudelaire orphans finally learn the truth about their family’s history while Count Olaf continues to be the worst. If a darkly comedic children’s series isn’t your thing, cinephiles everywhere should be happy about the addition of Monty Python and the Holy Grail plus all four Indiana Jones films to the streaming platform. Everyone loves a classic, right?

Of course, it can be tough to keep up with everything going on over at Netflix which is why we’re bringing you a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform the week of January 4th.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/1)

The final season of Lemony Snicket’s children’s series dropped this week and the show’s saved the worst for last. After thwarting Count Olaf’s (Neil Patrick Harris under layers of wigs and prosthetics) dastardly plans for three seasons now, the Baudelaire orphans may finally learn the truth about their parents’ deaths and the government conspiracy they’ve unknowingly been a part of since they were born.

Indiana Jones Series (films streaming 1/1)

The Indiana Jones franchise has been housed on Amazon Prime for a while now but it’s finally making its way to Netflix with the streaming platform hosting all four feature films. The best way to view the series is in chronological order, so start with Raiders of the Lost Ark and work your way through to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There are good bits in each film but the main draw here is Harrison Ford who’s somehow able to transform the swashbuckling hero persona of Hans Solo into an aging, grumpy archeology professor who rocks the hell out of a pair of khakis and a whip.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (film streaming 1/2)

Even if you’ve never seen any of the Monty Python films, you most certainly know of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s been quoted, memed, gif-ed, and idolized by comedy fans for generations. At its core, it’s a parody of the legends of King Arthur and his knights. It’s stocked with an impressive cast — John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam, etc — and its full of eccentric characters, bizarre adventures, and gut-bustingly funny jokes. Think failed Trojan Rabbits, modern-day murder investigations, animated monsters, and musical numbers. Intellectual midgets everywhere will love it. Plus, follow-ups like Life of Brian and Flying Circus are also available on Netflix, which means you’ll have plenty of silliness to binge-watch this weekend.