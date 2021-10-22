Fall is truly upon us in most parts of the country, and if you’re not out there enjoying your local Oktoberfest, you’re probably looking for some distractions before the stress of holiday season (with all of its inherent family togetherness) begins. Fortunately, Netflix pushed out several options this week to keep you entertained, including a little bit of obligatory spooky flavor. That would include Night Teeth, which revolves around a group of hard-partying vampires (including Megan Fox), who ain’t The Lost Boys. Then there’s the newest of many adult animated series up for grabs, since one can never get enough of famous voices telling dirty jokes.

Several other offerings join the streaming service as well, as you’ll see below. And be sure to check out what’s leaving — Billy on the Street, Catch Me If You Can, Legally Blonde, and more — after Halloween. That will make more room for the November crop of fresh content to arrive and fill your queues anew.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Night Teeth (Netflix film streaming 10/20)

Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry play the lead-character vampires of this film, but there are also blood suckers played by Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, so you know what that means: any human in their sights is in big trouble. That includes a college-student-turned-chauffeur, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.), who’s tasked with driving the two primary vamps around to parties, where they can get their thirst on. Can Benny stay alive, can he save Los Angeles, and can he possibly do both things? Talk about a guilty pleasure of a movie.

Inside Job (Netflix series streaming 10/22)

Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater star in this adult animated comedy show that revolves around a shadow government that’s all up in global conspiracies. There are secret societies and orgies and shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, along with an idealistic agent who hopes that she can make a difference in a world filled with unhinged characters.

Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/22)

Joe Hill’s horror comic continues on the adaptation train after the Locke siblings (and mother) attempted to make a new start after their father’s mysterious murder. Naturally, one should expect to see more uncovered keys this season and even darker forces that are attempting to trick everyone into doing their bidding. Still, this show remains a coming-of-age mystery that stresses family bonds above all else, including the entire spiritual realm.

Found (Netflix film streaming 10/19)

This documentary follows teen American girls who somehow discover that they’re cousins by blood. This leads to an online-meeting that turns into a real-life journey, wherein the teens travel to China for answers and adventure. It’s an emotional journey but a rewarding one.

Sex, Love, and goop (Netflix series streaming 10/21)

Gwyneth Paltrow once advocated for women to put jade eggs into their vaginas, so one can only imagine what this “wellness” series has to offer. She’s enlisted courageous couples who have asked the goop people to help them have more pleasurable sex. Hmm.