Netflix is edging into Black History month and Valentine’s Day with a whole lot of fresh content. That’s excellent news, of course, because the massive streaming service is still somehow cranking out as much content as ever. This week’s lineup of new stuff includes an A-lister romantic drama shot during the pandemic, a gathering of Tiffany Haddish’s favorite comedians, a return to TV from a former romcom queen, and a documentary about sultry dancing. Netflix simply cannot stop trying to give us all of the good stuff.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix film streaming 2/5)

Zendaya and John David Washington are getting “achingly romantic,” not to mention dramatic, in this black-and-white film shot during lockdown. Sam Levinson directs and Marcell Rev is on cinematography, so the film looks achingly beautiful as well. Washington’s character is celebrating his movie premiere, and Zendaya portrays his girlfriend, and something goes wrong once they return home with revelations flying and their love put to the test. Levinson meant to send an ode to the Hollywood romances of yesteryear with this one, so Happy (early) Valentine’s Day.

Firefly Lane (Netflix series streaming 2/3)

Now for a different type of love. Katherine Heigl returns to TV with Sarah Chalke as co-star, as the duo portrays two women over three-to-four decades of best friendship. Expect laughs and sentimentality, all based upon the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, and a brunette Heigl. The show’s an exploration of the most important relationship in one’s life and those friendships that can pick up without missing a beat, even after time apart.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix series streaming 2/2)

Season 2 time, guys. Netflix’s stellar run of stand-up comedy specials took a bit of a breather in late 2020, but there’s some excellent news on the horizon. Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish will return with a fresh collection of half-hour specials that includes a diverse crop of comedians who are near and dear to Haddish. These players include Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). This season won’t drop a moment too soon because we could really use the laughs.

Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix film streaming 2/5)

Pole dancing ain’t easy, and Academy Award-nominated director Michèle Ohayon sends up an intimate look at a group of women who come together to heal trauma and put body image issues to rest with this particular type of dancing. Yes, it’s sensual stuff but so much more, and it looks like a take-the-power-back kind of ride.