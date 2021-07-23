After the thrill of stepping outside again (after you know what) wears off due to sweltering heat, we sure could use some programming relief. Fortunately, Netflix knows how to give the people what they want. The streaming service is serving up some new series and films to cover all interest bases, including a sequelized take on a beloved 1980s childhood classic. That series is in good hands, given that the ultimate fan, Kevin Smith, is showrunning, and next up, there’s a dating show that’s bizarre enough to make most other dating shows seem downright conventional in comparison. Also, we’ve got a Guillermo del Toro project, a crowdfunding caper, and a time-traveling love story to give you some vicarious adventures without overextending your own heart. We’ve rounded up the most bingeworthy selections of this week, so that you can relax and take a load off while (hopefully) also binging on a cool, sweet snack.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix series streaming 7/23)

The very battle for Eternia’s soul continues with the ultimate fanboy, Kevin Smith, picking up the showrunner sword. Smith’s enthusiasm for all stuff geeky has led him down many roads, all of them filled with huge feelings, and honestly, the dude has the Power of Grayskull running through his veins. So, one can expect him to nail the tone here while advancing the story, justifying a revival, and continuing the story of the rivalry between Skeletor and everyone else. Cringer and Orko and Teela are on board, and the voice cast (including Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, and Jason Mewes) is phenomenal here, especially Mark Hamill as Skeletor. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of He-Man, guys.

Sexy Beasts (Netflix series streaming 7/21)

Well, if you thought that you’ve seen every kind of dating series out there, Netflix is shouting something about holding their beer. The show purports to feature contestants that will choose matches based on personality only. Sounds practical, right? Well, the key to doing that here is dressing up as furries and other prosthetic-adorned creatures, and no reveal of actual physicality shall happen until the pivotal decisions are made. It’s like The Masked Singer, only way hornier.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix film releasing 7/21)

This franchise installment (from Guillermo del Toro) picks up after the events of the Tales of Arcadia films, and those heroes must now come together to banish the evil Arcane order and defend humanity. Of course, the Arcane Order has ancient titans on their side and the darkest of magic, so vanquishing them won’t be a simple feat.

The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix film releasing 7/23)

Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones star in this story (based upon the novel by JoJo Moyes) about a journalist who uncovers decades-old love letters that reveal a forbidden affair. While investigating the individual threads that make up the mystery surrounding the affair, the journalist soon falls into a love story of her own.

Bankrolled (Netflix film releasing 7/23)

When two unemployed young entrepreneurs wildly (and drunkenly) develop a video pitch about a (nonexistent) video app, the crowdfunding dollars start pouring in. As it happens, however, they have no bloody idea what to do but must make good on the millions of dollars that came their way.