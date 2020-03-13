Netflix is all about teenage angst this week. Two popular teen dramas return just in time for the coronavirus self-quarantining to begin. On My Block deals with a new villain and regular high school problems while Elite tries to solve another murder. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of March 13.

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/11)

The gang’s back for more hijinks — both dangerous and fun — when season three of the teen drama premieres this week. Cesar, Monse, Ruby, and Jamal were able to take down the Prophets last season, but they’ve got a new big bad to answer to this time around while tracking down the criminal behind the legendary Roller World heist. There are also normal teen angst issues like boarding school decisions and a too active sex life and pre-meditated self-defense murder.

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/13)

Revenge is a dish best served by petty, dramatic high schoolers… at least in season three of this Spanish breakout. Polo — the guy who killed Marina in season one — is back at school despite his fellow classmates now knowing all about his criminal misdeeds. He may have evaded police but someone at Las Encinas gets revenge and everyone is a suspect.