As August winds down and the sweltering summer heat slowly melts away, Netflix is hoping to entice you indoors to lounge on your glorious cushioned-throne as you binge some of their latest offerings. Not only do new seasons of Ozark and The Good Place land on the streaming platform this week, but a handful of prestige films are taking one last victory lap before retiring for good, so better catch them now. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of August 31st.

Ozark: Season 2 (series streaming 8/31)

Jason Bateman and company are back for more of this darkly-lit family drama. After dealing with a slew of baddies the first time around, season two sees the Byrdes once again facing danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

The Good Place: Season 2 (series streaming 8/28)

Before season three of The Good Place premieres this fall, Netflix is giving us a chance to catch up on all of the bonkers shirt that happened in season two. After finding out they were actually living in the Bad Place, and that Michael was a scheming ashhole, Eleanor and the rest of the crew tried to turn good, or at least, better than their former selves. Shenanigans were had, we got a bad robot version of Janet, and by the end of the season, a new twist was introduced that changed everything. This show is forking great, and you need to get on the gravy train now.

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (special streaming 8/31)

Netflix continues to commit itself to provide up-and-coming comedians with a platform to share their talent with the second part of its stand-up special, The Comedy Lineup. The gist is the same: each comic gets 15 minutes to rant, rave, and make us laugh about all of the terrible sh*t happening in the world, but the faces are new. Aisling Bea, Emma Willmann, Janelle James, Josh Johnson, JR De Guzman, Kate Willett, Matteo Lane, and Max Silvestri are in the lineup this time. Prepare to laugh your a** off.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/28/18

The Good Place: Season 2

Avail. 8/29/18

Inequality for All

Avail. 8/31/18

Inside the Criminal Mind (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Paradise PD (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Undercover Law (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 9/1/18:

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Leaving 9/2/18:

Outsourced

Waffle Street