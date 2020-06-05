Netflix kicks off the month of June with the return of two original series and an action flick that hopes to be the next Extraction. Queer Eye is back and heading to Philly to give some people in need a life makeover — and us a feel-good weekend binge. The teen crime drama 13 Reasons Why also returns to deal out some justice before wrapping for good. And Edgar Ramirez fronts a sci-fi crime film based on a futuristic comic book story.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 5.

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix film streaming 6/5)

Edgar Ramirez and Michael Pitt star in this futuristic action flick based off a graphic novel. Ramirez plays a criminal who, along with Pitt, plans to pull off the last great American heist before the government enacts a new law that broadcasts a signal essentially preventing people from committing crimes. This looks like a worthy successor to Extraction, just with a more sci-fi bent.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix original series streaming 6/5)

We’re all in need of some good news right now and Netflix knows that. Why else would they give us a brand new season of this reality makeover series? The Fab Five are heading to Philly to renovate the lives of more people in need, including a “super mom,” a gay pastor, and a medical student. Your weekend comfort watch is now sorted.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix original series streaming 6/5)

This show has been a rollercoaster filled with crime, truly bad takes on sexual assault and mental illness, and drama. So much drama. It’s ending this season, but not before someone makes sure Monty doesn’t go down for Bryce’s (deserved) death.