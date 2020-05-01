Netflix wraps up the month of April with the return of a Viking epic, a new drama from Ryan Murphy, and a hell of a lot of movies to keep our queues full during quarantine.
A BBC series, The Last Kingdom, returns for more medieval warfare. It’s a worthy sub for Game of Thrones fans looking for their next bingewatch. And Ryan Murphy dreams up an inclusive old Hollywood with his period drama starring Darren Criss. Of course, you could just feast on all of the quality films arriving on the streaming platform this week too — think Django Unchained, the Underworld series, and Back to the Future.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 1.
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 4/26)
This action-packed period drama returns for a fourth season on Netflix this week. With King Alfred dead and his son ascended to the throne, Uhtred is free to reclaim his birthright but first, he’s got to face down an uncle who wants him dead and protect Alfred’s vision of a united England from Danish invaders, scheming lords, and mercenaries who see weakness in Wessex’s new king.
Hollywood (Netflix series streaming 5/1)
Ryan Murphy gives us a decadent, revisionist history of Hollywood full of old glam and refreshingly new storytelling. The loose premise of the show follows tinsel town after World War II, as a bunch of actors, directors, and screenwriters fight against the prejudice of the time to get a film made. It’s a little too starry-eyed to carry any weight — queer romances and women of color in starring roles would never fly back then, though they do here — but it’s pretty to look at.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 4/25
The Artist
Django Unchained
Avail. 4/26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Avail. 4/27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
Avail. 4/29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
Avail. 4/30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
Avail. 5/1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory