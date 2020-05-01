A BBC series, The Last Kingdom, returns for more medieval warfare. It’s a worthy sub for Game of Thrones fans looking for their next bingewatch. And Ryan Murphy dreams up an inclusive old Hollywood with his period drama starring Darren Criss. Of course, you could just feast on all of the quality films arriving on the streaming platform this week too — think Django Unchained, the Underworld series, and Back to the Future.

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 4/26)

This action-packed period drama returns for a fourth season on Netflix this week. With King Alfred dead and his son ascended to the throne, Uhtred is free to reclaim his birthright but first, he’s got to face down an uncle who wants him dead and protect Alfred’s vision of a united England from Danish invaders, scheming lords, and mercenaries who see weakness in Wessex’s new king.

Hollywood (Netflix series streaming 5/1)

Ryan Murphy gives us a decadent, revisionist history of Hollywood full of old glam and refreshingly new storytelling. The loose premise of the show follows tinsel town after World War II, as a bunch of actors, directors, and screenwriters fight against the prejudice of the time to get a film made. It’s a little too starry-eyed to carry any weight — queer romances and women of color in starring roles would never fly back then, though they do here — but it’s pretty to look at.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 4/25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Avail. 4/27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

Avail. 4/29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

Avail. 4/30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

Avail. 5/1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun With Dick & Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Hollywood

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Half of It

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory