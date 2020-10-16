Netflix is bringing us a ton of movies and TV shows to binge this week, but a couple of them deserve top priority in your queue.

Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama is one of those. Packed with an absurdly talented cast and covering a gripping real-life story, the film feels like a show-in for an Oscar nom next year. The other must-watch might be a bit of a surprise. The new Blackpink doc lands on the streaming platform this weekend, and honestly, it’s one of the better music documentaries we’ve seen this year. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this week of Oct. 16.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix film streaming 10/16)

Aaron Sorkin’s star-studded courtroom drama is finally here and besides carrying some serious Oscar buzz, it’s also delivering a handful of ridiculously good performances from its impressive cast. That cast includes everyone from Succession’s Jeremy Strong to Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, and Watchmen breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film follows the true story of a group of anti-Vietnam war protesters charged with conspiracy counts and inciting riots during a demonstration at the 1968 Democratic Convention. We heard Strong asked Sorkin to tear-gas him for this thing so, yeah, it should be an intense watch.

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix doc streaming 10/14)

Look, even if you’re not a K-pop fan, this documentary about the biggest girl group in the world of pop music is worth a watch. Not only are the ladies of Blackpink hella talented, a glimpse into the almost militaristic world of grooming musical icons in South Korea. From their early K-pop academy days to their history-making Coachella performance, fans get to appreciate the hard work and natural talent of the group… and the rest of us can just watch on in envy we guess.