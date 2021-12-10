This year’s finally drawing to a close with you-know-what showing no signs of abating as of yet. For that reason, it’s still never been a better time than to stack up your queues with fresh content, and Netflix more than has you covered, no matter what you’re looking for. While Cobra Kai and The Witcher prepare to arrive, there’s some placeholders on tap this week. That includes Sandra Bullock’s post-Bird Box streaming followup, and it’s fantastic to see her around this joint again after being one of the first A-listers to star in an original Netflix movie.

In addition, there’s more scandalous content to mine from those wild and wacky big cat people. David Fincher pops in with his love letter to cinema, and a new stand-up comedy special is also coming your way. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s an adult comedy series, an animated film for the kids, and a couple of holiday-themed offerings also doing their best to get you prepared for the weeks to come. Soon enough, we’ll all be pushing 2021 out the back door and asking 2022 to bring much better news, but before that happens, hop onto your couch and binge hard, people.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Unforgivable (Netflix film streaming 12/10)

Sandra Bullock returns to her Bird Box stomping grounds to play an ex-felon who can’t catch a break. She portrays Ruth, who attempts to reintegrate into society and finds that no one wants to (as the film’s title suggests) forgive her. True redemption might only be possible if Ruth finds and repairs her relationship with an estranged younger sibling. It’s heavy stuff, sure, but Bullock has proven time and time again that she can go both dark and light and always captivate in the process.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Netflix series streaming 12/10)

God help us all, this crew simply won’t quit, even with Joe Exotic languishing behind bars without the ability to be his fully fabulous self. Somehow, two seasons of this show weren’t enough for people, so it’s time for the franchise (gulp) to dig into Doc Antle’s abuses of power while his animal-loving persona begins to crack in a significant way. Is Doc a bigger predator than any of the big cats could ever manage to be? He’s at the top of the food chain, but perhaps that won’t last long.

Voir (Netflix docuseries streaming 12/6)

This documentary series serves as David Fincher’s love letter to cinema. Expect a swath of “visual essays” from Fincher in collaboration with his fellow cinephiles, who will dive deep into iconic movies to discover the true “purpose of filmmaking.” You’ll see some Jaws and Citizen Kane but also The Karate Kid, Mad Max: Fury Road, Kill Bill, Goodfellas, Lawrence of Arabia, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and more. It’s a master class in not only the art of filmmaking but the art of watching movies.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Netflix stand-up special streaming 12/7)

Live comedy shows are finally making a comeback, and Byer’s first Netflix special sees her being both sexy and honest, live from NYC, where she riffs on being an almost-vegan and what’s going on with dudes. Oh, and the pandemic will receive an obligatory shoutout because (as we keep seeing) it cannot be ignored.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 12/10)

There’s way too much energy going on in this animated/live-action hybrid for adults only. Take a trip back in time to what you used to watch on Saturday mornings back in the 1980s and 1990s, and don’t expect some cuddly nostalgia here but something a little more disturbing.

Back to the Outback (Netflix film streaming 12/10)

This one’s for the kids who will enjoy watching Australia’s most dangerous zoo captives launch an escape to the Outback, where they look forward to being themselves without being feared for fangs and scales and such while hopefully proving that they, too, are beautiful in their own ways. Isla Fisher and Eric Bana lead the voice cast here.

How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/10)

A death sets up even more time for Christmastime ruination when Tumi Sello must save the funeral from becoming an utter fiasco. So much for a nice relaxing holiday season, right? Especially when the world could really use a collective nap after all that we’ve been through during the past two years.