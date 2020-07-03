Netflix just will not stop (and thank goodness for that) with the much-needed content buffet during these quarantine times. If you’re looking for true-crime indulgence to distract from invisible threats at hand, then the revival of an iconic series has got you covered. Meanwhile, the comic-book crowd will enjoy an adaptation of a kickass manga series, and there’s a fresh stand-up special to bring some laughs.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of July 3.
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix series streaming 7/1)
This revival should satisfy fans of the original and newcomers alike. Yes, there are some key differences between the show that ran for 14 years, but it feels fresh while still maintaining familiarity. That is to say, these cases will still thrill and chill and captivate the true crime-buff audience, so enjoy this six-episode batch with more to come.
Warrior Nun (Netflix series streaming 7/2)
This manga-comic-book adaptation does indeed contain warrior-ing and nunn-ing, but it’s much more than that, including a superhero origin story, a coming-of-age tale, and an often-schlocky creation that arrives with certain expectations from the title itself. The action takes some breaks, but when it’s on, expect some serious butt kicking of demons.
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
Somehow, this is Lopez’s first Netflix comedy special despite his storied stand-up roots. In one hour, Lopez dives into lessons that he’s learned from the Latino community, along with issues related to emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, and elevator etiquette.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 6/26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
Avail. 6/29
Bratz: The Movie
Avail. 6/30
Adú (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix Comedy)
Avail. 7/1
AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F–k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do (Netflix Original)
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)
Avail. 7/2
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special)
Avail. 7/3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
Avail. 7/5
ONLY
Avail. 7/6
A Kid From Coney Island
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 7/4
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain