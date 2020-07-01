A new comic-book adaptation is coming to Netflix, and it’s sort-of three shows in one. Each of these mini-shows are entertaining in their own right, though bringing them together isn’t entirely smooth sailing. On one hand, Warrior Nun is a superhero origin story where the hero in question is reluctant to rise to her appointed challenge. On another, it’s a coming-of-age tale of a young woman who’s been confined in a few contexts, not only by her own body but by religious figures. On still another, the show is an often-schlocky creation that arrives with certain expectations from the title itself.

I first felt inclined to embrace this show (or not) on the basis of the third aspect. It’d be easy to oversimplify things with a title like Warrior Nun, which is arriving in the middle of the summer (right before a holiday weekend), based upon how its title suggests escapist and not-too-complicated fare. It’s certainly not unreasonable (no matter what else the show offers) to desire the following elements from this show: (1) Plenty of warrior-ing with frequent action scenes and hefty amount of general badassery; (2) A gathering of nuns, doing kickass things to qualify them as, you know, Warrior. Nuns.

The title feels like an explicit promise, and if only things could be that clear-cut, and I could blame Satan for this show not having enough outright warrior-ing and nun-ning while rolling around in Catholic imagery. Yes, I initially did try to evaluate the show on the simple basis of whether it lived up to two words in the title and failed — because Warrior Nun has complexity tucked inside and is actually a pretty enjoyable show, even though the 10-episode season feels overpadded in this adaptation of the manga-style Warrior Nun Areala comic from Ben Dunn. I’ll still organize my thoughts that way below, since it doesn’t hurt to use digestible subheadings.

Warrior-Ing: This show’s got some strong supporting warrior-like characters ^^^ with names like Shotgun Mary (Toya Turner) and Sister Lilith (Lorena Andrea) pulling off much of the badass quotient. Like The Highlander, though, there can be only one Warrior Nun (at a time). That would be the series’ lead character, Ava (Alba Baptista), who’s 19 years old and suffers a mysterious death before waking up in a Spanish crypt with a mysterious halo embedded in her back and apparent superpowers. What appears to be a group of combat-trained nuns (including Shotgun Mary and Lilith) have been quarreling in proximity, and demonic clouds are hovering, and it sure looks like we’re going to get a nice, pulp-filled series with a healthy dose of self awareness as Ava sets out to enjoy her new life while vanquishing demons.

However, Ava’s got other priorities and would rather go dancing and running around on the beach. For the first time in her life, she’d also like a little romance.

Ava’s not exactly down for the life for which she’s been chosen, and it’s hard to blame her. She suffered a physically debilitating trauma, and I’m pretty sure that most of us would want to do what she’d like to do: live a little and travel and be young and funky. This phase of the show lasts for several episodes, so there’s definitely some inertia and unevenness at work once the full-on, butt-kicking vibe does take root. I think that if the show wasn’t so linearly organized and blended the coming-of-age story with the action scenes (the warrior-ing) that people will crave, things would have flowed better. Also, we get too much of Ava’s plentiful inner monologues, where she wonders what it’d be like to kiss the guy she’s talking to, and if she’s as nerdy as she feels.