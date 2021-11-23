Everything Coming To Paramount+ In December 2021

There are so many streamers to keep up with (some might say too many) but Paramount+ is making its way to the top of the pack. The fairly young platform has a ton of TV shows and movies in its catalog already, and it’s only adding to the binge-watching pile this December.

The most exciting new series is likely to be Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel. The Kevin Costner-led drama is a fan favorite, and this next installment takes viewers back about 100 years to see how the Dutton family built its dynasty. For comedy lovers, a couple of South Park specials and a Reno 911! episode that sees the group searching for the figure behind QAnon should keep you fairly jolly.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ this month.

1883 (Paramount+ Original series streaming 12/19)

Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone gets a prequel in this historically-set drama that’s just as gritty and exciting as the Kevin Costner-led original. Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw play Margaret and James Dutton in this era of the family’s history as they travel out West to escape poverty and find the land of promise. Sam Elliot plays a sheriff they’ll have dealings with as they try to build a dynasty in a truly unforgiving environment.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON (Paramount+ Original series streaming 12/23)

The deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department return for this special that tasks them with hunting down Q, the figure responsible for the QAnon movement. Their investigation takes so bad turns along the way and ends with them stuck at a QAnon convention at sea before escaping to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Avail. 12/1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Avail. 12/2

Queen of the Universe (Paramount+ Original)

Rugrats Holiday Special

Avail. 12/7

World War Z

Avail. 12/8

100 Days to Fall in Love

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief

Top Elf (Season 1)

Avail. 12/9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Avail. 12/12

A Christmas Proposal (Paramount+ Original)

Avail. 12/15

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Avail. 12/18

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Avail. 12/19

Christmas Takes Flight (Paramount+ Original)

Avail. 12/23

Avail. 12/31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash