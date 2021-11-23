Everything Coming To Paramount+ In December 2021

There are so many streamers to keep up with (some might say too many) but Paramount+ is making its way to the top of the pack. The fairly young platform has a ton of TV shows and movies in its catalog already, and it’s only adding to the binge-watching pile this December.
The most exciting new series is likely to be Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel. The Kevin Costner-led drama is a fan favorite, and this next installment takes viewers back about 100 years to see how the Dutton family built its dynasty. For comedy lovers, a couple of South Park specials and a Reno 911! episode that sees the group searching for the figure behind QAnon should keep you fairly jolly.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ this month.
1883 (Paramount+ Original series streaming 12/19)
Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone gets a prequel in this historically-set drama that’s just as gritty and exciting as the Kevin Costner-led original. Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw play Margaret and James Dutton in this era of the family’s history as they travel out West to escape poverty and find the land of promise. Sam Elliot plays a sheriff they’ll have dealings with as they try to build a dynasty in a truly unforgiving environment.
Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON (Paramount+ Original series streaming 12/23)
The deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department return for this special that tasks them with hunting down Q, the figure responsible for the QAnon movement. Their investigation takes so bad turns along the way and ends with them stuck at a QAnon convention at sea before escaping to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.
Avail. 12/1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Alienator
Back To School
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bull Durham
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
Chocolate
Clerks
Con Air
Cujo
Days of Heaven
Dead Man Walking
Erik the Viking
Flight of the Intruder
Friday the 13th
From Dusk Till Dawn
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hollow Man
King Kong
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
My Best Friend’s Wedding
O (Othello)
Regarding Henry
Saving Private Ryan
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shooter
Silverado
Soda Cracker
Something’s Gotta Give
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
The A-Team
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
The Firm
The Haunting
The Heartbreak Kid
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Warriors
Troll
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Avail. 12/2
Queen of the Universe (Paramount+ Original)
Rugrats Holiday Special
Avail. 12/7
World War Z
Avail. 12/8
100 Days to Fall in Love
Aerial Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
Murderous History (Season 1)
Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
Stormborn (Season 1)
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
To Catch a Thief
Top Elf (Season 1)
Avail. 12/9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Avail. 12/12
A Christmas Proposal (Paramount+ Original)
Avail. 12/15
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Avail. 12/18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
Avail. 12/19
1883 (Paramount+ Original)
Christmas Takes Flight (Paramount+ Original)
Avail. 12/23
Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON (Paramount+ Original)
Avail. 12/31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash